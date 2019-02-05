शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   राष्ट्रपति से करेंगे एएमयू की शिकायत

राष्ट्रपति से करेंगे एएमयू की शिकायत

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 02:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सांसद प्रवक्ता संदीप चाणक्य ने एएमयू की शिकायत राष्ट्रपति से करने की चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि एएमयू का छात्र संघ एएमयू के भवनों का दुरुपयोग कर रहा है। हाल ही में छात्र संघ पदाधिकारियों ने यूनियन हॉल में विभिन्न राजनैतिक दलों के साथ चुनाव पर चर्चा की। यह एएमयू कोड ऑफ कंडक्ट का उल्लंघन है। चर्चा में 15 दलों को आमंत्रित किया गया। इसमें एक भी दल ऐसा नहीं था जिसका अध्यक्ष गैर मुस्लिम हो। सभी दल एक ही मानसिकता के थे।

Recommended

Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहते शाहरुख खान, बोले- 'मजा तो आएगा लेकिन वो बहुत...'

5 फरवरी 2019

shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
Shah rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहते शाहरुख खान, बोले- 'मजा तो आएगा लेकिन वो बहुत...'

5 फरवरी 2019

कोलकाता पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
India News

शिलॉन्ग में होगी राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ, पढ़िए क्या हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज

5 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

जेंडर चेंज करवाते ही खुली इस बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटी की किस्मत, दिग्गज स्टार्स भी मानते हैं लोहा

4 फरवरी 2019

गजल
गजल
गजल
गजल
Bollywood

जेंडर चेंज करवाते ही खुली इस बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रेटी की किस्मत, दिग्गज स्टार्स भी मानते हैं लोहा

4 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
CBI vs Mamata Banerjee live updates 3 day dharna supreme court
India News

पहले योगी-ममता में घमासान, फिर नायडू की मौजूदगी में धरना हुआ खत्म

5 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

अनुष्का ही नहीं इन मशहूर क्रिकेटर्स के भी हैं हमशक्ल, शर्तिया आप भी नहीं पहचान पाएंगे

5 फरवरी 2019

Julia Michaels
virat kohli duplicate
shikhar dhawan
Cricket News

अनुष्का ही नहीं इन मशहूर क्रिकेटर्स के भी हैं हमशक्ल, शर्तिया आप भी नहीं पहचान पाएंगे

5 फरवरी 2019

Entertainment

...तो अमृता सिंह के हाथ से निकली करोड़ों की सम्पत्ति, विवादित बंगले पर इन्होंने डाला डेरा

5 फरवरी 2019

amrita singh
bimbat house
amrita singh
amrita singh
Entertainment

...तो अमृता सिंह के हाथ से निकली करोड़ों की सम्पत्ति, विवादित बंगले पर इन्होंने डाला डेरा

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Election Commission
India News

चुनाव आयोग के रुख के बाद विपक्ष ने बदली रणनीति, 50 फीसदी वीवीपीएटी का हो इस्तेमाल

5 फरवरी 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

जनता का विश्वास जीतने की खातिर कोलकाता में ड्रामा बना छवि बनाने की लड़ाई

5 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. गोविंद केसी
World

अस्पताल के आईसीयू से नेपाल के सत्याग्रही डॉ. केसी ने लिखा अन्ना हजारे को पत्र

5 फरवरी 2019

amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china
Bizarre News

खूबसूरती के लिए हद पार कर दी थी यहां की महिलाओं ने, अपने पैरों को तोड़कर देती थीं एेसा आकार

5 फरवरी 2019

किसान
India News

किसानों को पहली किस्त के लिए जरूरी नहीं आधार, ऐसे की जाएगी पहचान

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
P Chidambaram
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम ने मांगी अतिरिक्त दस्तावेज जमा करने की अनुमति

5 फरवरी 2019

mauni amavasya
Prayagraj

महास्नान: यहां दिखा आस्था और फर्ज का अनूठा संगम, एक बेटे ने दो मां को कराया स्नान

4 फरवरी 2019

Employment opportunities will increased by provisions of Interim Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal
Business

साक्षात्कार : अंतरिम बजट 2019 के प्रावधानों से बढ़ेंगे रोजगार के अवसर- पीयूष गोयल

4 फरवरी 2019

What is chit fund and how does it trap common man?
India News

क्या है चिट फंड और इसमें कैसे फंसता है आम आदमी?

3 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चिटफंड घोटाला : कोलकाता में हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा जारी, धरने पर ममता, क्या है पूरा मामला

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अपराजिता
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: नारी सशक्तीकरण के लिए आज निकली अपराजिता की विशाल रैली, हजारों बच्चे हुए शामिल

अमर उजाला अपराजिता-100 मिलियन स्माइल्स के तहत पांच फरवरी को अपराजिता रैली निकलेगी। यह रैली पब्लिक स्कूल डेवलेपमेंट सोसाइटी (पीएसडीएस) व अमर उजाला के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में निकल रही है।

5 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉ. पूजा शकुन पांडेय
Aligarh

पूजा शकुन के दो कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ एनवीडब्ल्यू जारी, राष्ट्रपिता के पुतले को गोली मारने का प्रकरण

5 फरवरी 2019

accident
Aligarh

मौनी अमावस्या के मौके पर ट्रैक्टर में सवार होकर जा रहे थे गंगा स्नान को, सामने टकरा गई मौत

5 फरवरी 2019

Amit Shah
Aligarh

अमित शाह, मुख्यमंत्री, उप मुख्यमंत्री एवं अन्य गणमान्य 

5 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

बोर्ड परीक्षा : प्रवेशपत्र के साथ आधार कार्ड लाना अनिवार्य 

5 फरवरी 2019

गोली
Aligarh

गोंडाः स्कार्पियो सवार बदमाशों ने शिक्षक को गोलियों से भूना, मौत

4 फरवरी 2019

8 मंत्री,11 सांसद, 65 विधायक और 7 एमएलसी कल शहर में
Aligarh

8 मंत्री,11 सांसद, 65 विधायक और 7 एमएलसी कल शहर में

5 फरवरी 2019

अलीगढ़ पहुंची प्रधानों की रथ यात्रा
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ पहुंची प्रधानों की रथ यात्रा

5 फरवरी 2019

accident
Aligarh

घने कोहरे में हाईवे पर टकराए दो बस समेत चार वाहन, नौ घायल

4 फरवरी 2019

महात्मा गांधी को गोली मारते अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा की राष्ट्रीय सचिव पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय
Aligarh

अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव ने गांधी जी के पुतले को मारी गोली, केस दर्ज

31 जनवरी 2019

Related Videos

शर्मनाक! अलीगढ़ में हिंदू महासभा नेता ने बापू के पुतले में मारी गोली

यूपी के अलीगढ़ से एक चौंका देने वाली खबर सामने आई है। यहां अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बापू के पुतले में पहले गोली मारी और फिर उसमें आग लगा दी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

30 जनवरी 2019

सचिन पायलट 1:31

अलीगढ़ पहुंचे राजस्थान के डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट, योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

27 जनवरी 2019

एएमयू 3:00

AMU में तिरंगा यात्रा निकालना छात्रों को पड़ा भारी, प्रॉक्टर ने जारी किया नोटिस

24 जनवरी 2019

एसएसपी 2:10

अलीगढ़ में SSP ने दिए पुलिस अफसरों को एक-एक गाय पालने के निर्देश

31 दिसंबर 2018

गाय दफनाई 3:13

जिंदा गोवंश दफनाने की अफवाह से अलीगढ़ में तनाव, पुलिस पर लगा ये आरोप

28 दिसंबर 2018

Related

अमित शाह के आगमन को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते डीएम।
Aligarh

शाह व सीएम के आने से अधिकारियों में खलबली

4 फरवरी 2019

महात्मा गांधी को गोली मारते अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा की राष्ट्रीय सचिव पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय
Aligarh

बापू के पुतले को गोली मारने का प्रकरण: पूजा शकुन व उनके पति ने समर्पण के लिए किया आवेदन

3 फरवरी 2019

महात्मा गांधी को गोली मारते अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा की राष्ट्रीय सचिव पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय
Aligarh

पूजा शकुन पांडेय के खिलाफ महासभा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने दर्ज कराया मुकदमा, लगाए गंभीर आरोप

2 फरवरी 2019

यूपी के ‘कोहिनूर’ पर पंजाब हुआ जिंदा
Aligarh

यूपी के ‘कोहिनूर’ पर पंजाब हुआ जिंदा

5 फरवरी 2019

महात्मा गांधी को गोली मारते अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा की राष्ट्रीय सचिव पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय
Aligarh

दूसरी गोडसे हैं पूजा शकुन, आतंकी की तरह हो फांसी: एएमयू छात्र अध्यक्ष सलमान

1 फरवरी 2019

कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल पर प्रतिबंध
Aligarh

कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल पर प्रतिबंध

5 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.