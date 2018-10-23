शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
अब दिव्यांग बच्चे भी सुनने में होंगे सक्षम

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 02:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
डेस्क न्यूज, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में कल यानी 24 अक्तूबर को पहली बार कॉकलीयर इम्प्लांट सर्जरी होने जा रही है। यह इम्प्लांट उन बच्चों के लिए वरदान साबित होगा, जो सुनने में सक्षम नहीं हैं। सर्जरी के बाद दिव्यांग बच्चे भी सुनने में सक्षम हो जाएंगे।
जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल एवं ईएनटी विभाग के चेयरमैन प्रो. सतीश चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि यह सर्जरी भारत सरकार द्वारा संचालित आरबीएसके के माध्यक से जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के ईएनटी विभाग द्वारा नि:शुल्क में की जा रही है। सर्जरी में एम्स के प्रख्यात ईएनटी सर्जन प्रो. राकेश कुमार एवं डॉ. कपिल सिक्का अपना बहुमूल्य सहयोग प्रदान करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि कार्यशाला के दूसरे दिन एम्स ऋषिकेश के प्रो. सौरभ वार्ष्णेय के नेतृत्व में चिकित्सक टेम्पोरल बोन की शल्य क्रिया के विषय में जीवंत प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इसके आयोजन में ईएनटी विभाग के प्रो. कमलेश चंद्र, प्रो. प्रमोद कुमार, प्रो. नफीस अहमद फारूकी, डॉ. आफताब अहमद, डॉ. महताब आलम आदि सहयोग देेंगे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
संजीव का फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

रुपये के लेन-देन में गोली मारकर साढ़ू की हत्या

 थाना पालीमुकीमपुर के गांव कमालपुर में सोमवार सुबह एक किसान के खेत में ट्यूबवेल पर युवक का खून से लथपथ शव पड़ा देख सनसनी फैल गई। उसके सिर में गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय में पोंछा लगाती छात्रा। फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

कस्तूरबा गांधी विद्यालय की दो और शिक्षिकाएं बर्खास्त

23 अक्टूबर 2018

UP Police
Aligarh

क्राइम ब्रांच ने 25 हजारी कुख्यात बदमाश संतोष यादव गिरफ्तार, वारदात कर भाग जाता था बिहार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

सलेमपुर में 392 बोरा आलू के बीज में पेट्रोल छिड़क कर लगाई आग
Aligarh

सलेमपुर में 392 बोरा आलू के बीज में पेट्रोल छिड़क कर लगाई आग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
Aligarh

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

गांव हरदोई के निकट दोनों को कार से कुचला गया, युवती का पिता और चाचा गिरफ्तार
Aligarh

झूठी शान के लिए हुई रूपाली-हिमांशु की हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2018

शासन , प्रशासन की अनदेखी से जन सुविधा केन्द संचालक गुस्सा में
Aligarh

शासन , प्रशासन की अनदेखी से जन सुविधा केन्द संचालक गुस्सा में

22 अक्टूबर 2018

रसलगंज अग्रसेन चौक पर अग्रसेन जयंती समारोह को संबोधित करते वित्तमंत्री राजेश अग्रवाल ।
Aligarh

जिस ओर महाजन चलता है, वह दिशा और दशा एकदम ठीक होती है : राजेश

22 अक्टूबर 2018

AMU
Aligarh

एएमयू में छात्र संघ चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अंतराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी कमला दलाल व टीम इंडिया की पूर्व कप्तान और मेजर ध्यानचंद की नातिन नेहा सिंह।
Aligarh

तब हॉकी में कलात्मकता थी अब तेजी है : नेहा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

