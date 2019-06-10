शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
फार्मूला भारत जीतने की तैयारी में जुटे एएमयू के छात्र

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 02:08 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
अगले साल कोयंबटूर में आयोजित फार्मूला भारत में अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के जाकिर हुसैन कॉलेज ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी के छात्र अपनी फार्मूला कार दौड़ाएंगे। 8 जून को एएमयू छात्रों ने क्वालीफाइंग क्विज पार कर ली है। इस क्विज में देश-विदेश की 120 से अधिक टीमों ने भाग लिया था।

जेडएचसीईटी फार्मूला रेसिंग 25 युवा इंजीनियरों की टीम है, जो फार्मूला रेसिंग कार खुद बनाती है। इससे पहले भी यह टीम एएमयू का प्रतिनिधित्व देश-विदेश की धरती पर कर चुकी है। फरवरी में इस टीम ने विश्व की सबसे कठिन क्विज फार्मूला स्टूडेंट जर्मनी भी क्वालीफाई किया था। अगले माह जुलाई में यह टीम बुद्ध इंटरनेशनल सर्किट नोएडा में आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में शामिल होगी।

टीम के सदस्य कोयंबटूर में आयोजित फार्मूला भारत जीतने के लिए काफी तैयारी कर रहे हैं। टीम के सदस्यों में कप्तान सारिक अनवर, शिवम, नफीस, नासिर, तासिफ, शुभम जैन, योगेश, बुरहान, अदिति, हिना, पाखिल, सुबूर, हिमांशु आदि शामिल हैं।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जेवर टोल से साध्वी प्राची को वापस भेजती पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: बच्ची के पिता बोले- दोषियों को फांसी लगने तक नहीं होगी संतुष्टि

टप्पल में पुलिस ने बेवजह घूमते और हंगामा करते पांच युवकों को हिरासत में लिया है। वहीं बच्ची के घर पर नारेबाजी करते कुछ युवकों को रोकने पर सीओ से धक्का-मुक्की का मामला भी सामने आया है...

9 जून 2019

अलीगढ़ मर्डर केस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: कल तक था ‘प्यार’, आज तीन फर्लांग दूर ‘दुश्मन’ की दीवार 

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

ईंटों से भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्राला ने कार को रौंदा, 3 की मौत

10 जून 2019

Security tightened in Tappal, Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने डाला डेरा

9 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: मासूम की हत्या पर फूटा देश का गुस्सा, जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित

8 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: सीएम योगी जल्द मिलेंगे बच्ची के परिजनों से

9 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति कार्यक्रम
Aligarh

अमर उजाला और शारदा ग्रुप की ओर से भविष्य ज्योति कार्यक्रम शुरू, कमिश्नर अजयदीप सिंह पहुंचे

9 जून 2019

आरोपियों के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए युवा
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: जाहिद ने पत्नी के दुपट्टे से घोंटा था बच्ची का गला, उसी में लिपटा मिला शव

9 जून 2019

sheela gautam
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ से भाजपा की चार बार सांसद रहीं शीला गौतम का निधन

9 जून 2019

टप्पल थाने के बाहर ग्रामीण (फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

टप्पल हत्याकांड: रोते-रोते बोली मां, मेरी बच्ची के हत्यारों को मिले मौत की सजा वरना...

8 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया ने वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से रौंदा

वर्ल्ड कप-2019 में अपने दूसरे मैच में टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर टूर्नामेंट में अपना जीत का सिलसिला बरकरार रखा है।

9 जून 2019

शादी 2:46

200 करोड़ की शादी, औली में रॉयल वेडिंग के लिए बुक हुए 200 हेलीकॉप्टर

9 जून 2019

उपेंद्र 0:45

रेप को लेकर योगी सरकार के मंत्री का विवादित बयान, कही ये बात

9 जून 2019

पुलिस 1:16

वाराणसी: पुलिस की गाड़ी पर हमला, खून से सने इंस्पेक्टर जान बचाकर भागे

9 जून 2019

जेडीयू 1:43

बिहार के बाहर एनडीए का हिस्सा नहीं रहेगी जेडीयू: नीतीश कुमार

9 जून 2019

आरोपी मेहंदी हसन।
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : बच्ची से हैवानियत में मुख्य आरोपी की पत्नी और भाई गिरफ्तार

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

टप्पल कांड: पुलिस की लापरवाही उजागर, निवर्तमान इंस्पेक्टर टप्पल समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

8 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति कार्यक्रम के तहत सम्मान समारोह
Aligarh

अमर उजाला और शारदा ग्रुप ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूशन्स आज करेंगे मेधावियों का सम्मान

9 जून 2019

गुस्से में लोग
Aligarh

अपनी बेटी संग दुष्कर्म में जेल जा चुका एक आरोपी, क्राइम रिकार्ड बढ़ा रहा लोगों का गुस्सा

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

मथुरा के चांदी कारोबारी ने बेटी पैदा होने पर पत्नी को घर से निकाला

9 जून 2019

गांव वालों से बात करते आकाश कुलहरि
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: लखनऊ एफएसएल से बुलाई जाएगी टीम, क्राइम सीन भी होगा रीकंस्ट्रक्ट

8 जून 2019

