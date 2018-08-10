शहर चुनें

ग्रामीणों किया बिजलीघर पर प्रर्दशन।

Aligarh Bureau Updated Fri, 10 Aug 2018 11:45 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस

सिकंदराराऊ के अगसौली बिजलीघर क्षेत्र में आने वाले सुंदरपुर के ग्रामीणों ने बिजली आपूर्ति नहीं मिलने पर बिजलीघर पर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। महिलाओं ने विभाग के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

बता दें कि गांव सुंदरपुर में कई विद्युत कनेक्शन हैं, लेकिन इनको सुचारु रखने के लिए कोई ट्रांसफॉर्मर खंभे नहीं लगाए गए हैं। उपभोक्ता तीन सौ मीटर की दूरी पर केबल डालकर कनेक्शन चला रहे हैं। इतनी लंबी केबल के कारण बिजली की सप्लाई नहीं चल पा रही है।

कई बार अधिकारियों से लिखित और मौखिक शिकायत की गई है, लेकिन समस्या का सामधान नहीं हुआ है। इससे आजिज ग्रामीण शुक्रवार की दोपहर को बिजलीघर पर पहुंच गए। करीब एक घंटे तक बिजलीघर का घेराव किया। शीघ्र समस्या के निराकरण का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद ही ग्रामीण हटे। ग्रामीण संजय कुमार, राजकुमार, अजय देवी, मलका देवी, महेंद्र सिंह, दौलत राम, छोटे लाल, बिजेंद्र, भंवर सिंह आदि प्रदर्शन में शामिल थे।

