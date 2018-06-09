शहर चुनें

बहरावद में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन रविवार को

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 01:48 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
पूर्व सांसद एवं कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष चौ.बिजेंद्र सिंह ने कहा है कि 10 जून रविवार को तीन ब्लाकों में कांग्रेस के सम्मेलन और प्रदर्शन होगा। जिसमें भाजपा की देश प्रदेश की जनता के साथ की वायदा खिलाफ ी और विकास कार्यों का जनता की अदालत में पोल खोल कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा।

सुबह 10 बजे सांसद आदर्श ग्राम योजना में चुने गए गांव बहरावद, 12 बजे बिजौली कान्ही सिंह इंटर कॉलेज और 2 बजे गांव कसेर में इन कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन होगा।

उपरोक्त सभी कार्यक्रम कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के आह्वान पर गुलाम नबी आजाद और राजबब्बर के नेतृत्व में समस्त उत्तर प्रदेश में किये जा रहे हैं। जिससे भाजपा की किसान मजदूर, नौजवान, सेना के जवान, दलित, पिछड़े और गरीबों की आवाज उठाई जाएगी।

सिंह ने कहा कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं नगर के अध्यक्ष और पदाधिकारी, युवक कांग्रेस सेवादल, महिला कांग्रेस, एनएसयूआई के समस्त कार्यकर्ता इसमें शामिल होंगे। कार्यकर्ताओं की लापरवाही किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी।
