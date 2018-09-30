शहर चुनें

Aligarh

बंदियों की बौद्धिकता बढ़ाने पर बल

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 02:04 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
जिला कारागार में इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (इग्नू) के स्टडी सेंटर का वर्ष 2018 सत्र का इंडेक्शन बैठक हुई।

जिला कारागार अधीक्षक आलोक सिंह, इग्नू के सहायक क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. एमआर फैसल व इग्नू स्टडी सेंटर के समन्वयक उप कारापाल संजय कुमार शाही ने बंदियों को इग्नू के कोर्स व उपयोगिता से अवगत कराया। आलोक सिंह ने बंदियों को मुफ्त शिक्षा, मुफ्त पुस्तकें उपलब्ध कराने व निशुल्क उनका पंजीकरण होने की सुविधा बताई।

उन्होंने कहा कि बंदी इसका लाभ लेकर अपने बौद्धिक व कौशल विकास करते कारागार से रिहा होने के बाद भी समाज में आर्थिक रूप से स्वावलंबी बनें। जुलाई सत्र 2018 में 3400 बंदियों में से 1004 बंदी इग्नू के विभिन्न डिग्री, डिप्लोमा, सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स ग्रहण कर चुके हैं।




  










