एसएमएस में तीन तलाब बुनियादों सिद्धांतों का उल्लंघन है

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 01:34 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला अलीगढ़।
नई दिल्ली के जामिया मिल्लिया में ‘तीन तलाक’ पर आयोजित व्याख्यान में एएमयू विधि संकाय के पूर्व डीन एवं इस्लामिक लॉ के विशेषज्ञ प्रो. एम शब्बीर ने कहा कि व्हाट्सएप, टेलीफोन, एसएमए और पत्र आदि के जरिए तीन तलाक कुरान, हदीस और शरीयत के बुनियादी सिद्धांतों का उल्लंघन है।

तीन तलाक तीन माह में एक-एक महीने के वक्फे पर दिया जाए और साथ में दोनो पक्षों की की तरफ से सुलह और समझौता की पूरी कोशिश हो। इन प्रयासों के बावजूद भी अगर कोई समझौता नहीं हो पाता तो तीन तलाक इस्लाम में जायज है।

AMU
Aligarh

संसद में गूंजा एएमयू में आरक्षण नहीं मिलने का मुद्दा, दो दिन पहले मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने की थी वकालत

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दो दिन पहले बूथ अध्यक्ष सम्मेलन में अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति एवं पिछड़े वर्ग को आरक्षण नहीं मिलने का मुद्दा उठाया था।

8 फरवरी 2019

हरीश चंद का फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

भतीजी की शादी का कार्ड देने गए चाचा को ट्रक ने रौंदा, मौत

9 फरवरी 2019

इगलास क्षेत्र के गहलऊ में ओलावृष्टि से खराब हुई सरसों की फसल।
Aligarh

बारिश-ओलावृष्टि से 500 हेक्टेयर सरसों की फसल बर्बाद

9 फरवरी 2019

rain
Aligarh

तेज आंधी-बारिश में डेढ़ दर्जन मकानों की दीवारें गिरीं, दो जख्मी

8 फरवरी 2019

Ganga Dairy Seal of former Chairman of Kalyan Singh
Aligarh

कल्याण सिंह के करीबी पूर्व चेयरमैन की गंगा डेयरी सील

8 फरवरी 2019

AMU
Aligarh

भाजयुमो ने की एएमयू में मंदिर बनाने की मांग, प्रशासन ने कहा- लिखित में दीजिए देखा जाएगा

7 फरवरी 2019

अज्ञात शव मिलने से सनसनी
Aligarh

अज्ञात शव मिलने से सनसनी

9 फरवरी 2019

सुरक्षा गलियारे के 500 करोड़ से खुलेगा किस्मत का ताला
Aligarh

सुरक्षा गलियारे के 500 करोड़ से खुलेगा किस्मत का ताला

8 फरवरी 2019

लापरवाही बरत रही निरीक्षिका को सीसीटीवी कंट्रोल रूम ने पकड़ा
Aligarh

लापरवाही बरत रही निरीक्षिका को सीसीटीवी कंट्रोल रूम ने पकड़ा

9 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Aligarh

सीएम योगी और अमित शाह आज अलीगढ़ में, भाजपा बूथ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को करेंगे संबोधित

6 फरवरी 2019

