अगर रात में खोला जाए ताज तो पर्यटन उद्योग भरेगा परवाज, आगरा के उद्यमियों ने उठाई मांग

{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चांदनी रात में ताजमहल का खूबसूरत नजारा (फाइल)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल का नाइट व्यू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुनहरा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मार्च 1997 में म्यूजिक कंसर्ट के दौरान तक ताजमहल पर डाली गई दूधिया रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
20 से 24 मार्च 1997 में म्यूजिक कंसर्ट के दौरान तक ताजमहल पर डाली गई दूधिया रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाता लगाकर घूमते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ade8ebc3e9b8f2e695b","slug":"tourism-entrepreneurs-demand-taj-mahal-open-at-night-for-tourists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला