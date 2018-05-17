शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   red light area running in Agra

यहां विदेशी लड़कियों से कराते जबरन हैं जिस्मफरोशी, पुलिस रेड से पहले कर देते हैं ऐसे गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 12:01 PM IST
रेड लाइट एरिया
1 of 5
आगरा के प्रमुख बाजार में से एक कश्मीरी बाजार की खास गली में देह व्यापार बदस्तूर जारी है। यह बात कई बार लड़कियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद भी पुलिस की भी कोई रोक नहीं है। ऐसा नहीं है कि पुलिस को जानकारी नहीं वह जानते हुए भी अंजान है। दिल्ली की संस्था रेस्क्यू फाउंडेशन अपने स्तर से देह व्यापार का पता करके अधिकारियों को सूचित कर चुकी है। कई लड़कियों को मुक्त कराया जा चुका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
red light area red light area in agra up police foreigner job

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, अब इस पद के लिए दे सकेंगे इंटरव्यू

17 मई 2018

Assistant teachers
Lucknow

पॉलीटेक्निक संस्थानों में अब टेक्निकल टीचर्स की होगी भर्ती, ये भी बदलाव हुए

17 मई 2018

हनीप्रीत इन्सां
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के लिए खड़ी होंगी कई मुसीबतें, अब ये 'करीबी' उगलेगा राज

17 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः मौत से पहले युवक ने पत्नी को फोन कर कही यह बात, जानकर रो देंगे आप

16 मई 2018

anil rajbhar
Varanasi

घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे मंत्री से एक पिता ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फट जाएगा आपका कलेजा

16 मई 2018

lajpat nagar flyover
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 30 मई तक वनवे रहेगा लाजपत नगर फ्लाईओवर, कालेखां-DND जाने के लिए बारापूला का करें इस्तेमाल

17 मई 2018

More in City & states

money
Dehradun

गरीब महिलाओं को सरकार ने दी बड़ी राहत, जिसके बाद दूर हो जाएगी गरीबी

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज गिरा, भयावह तस्वीरें देख कांप जाएगी रूह

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा की नगरी में मौत का तांडव, सबको रुला रहा है घटना स्थल का खौफनाक मंजर

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचाई मेरी और बेटी की जान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने बयां की आंखों देखी

17 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मौसम: तेजी से बढ़ रहा तापमान, अब झेलिए गर्मी का सितम 

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बस एक क्लिक में पढ़िए वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे से जुड़ी सारी बातें, घटना का कारण

16 मई 2018

jaunpur
Varanasi

फ्लाईओवर हादसाः वाट्सएप पर आया एक मैसेज, इसके बाद खिसक गई पैरों तले जमीन 

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे के बाद शवों की सौदेबाजी, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पैसे मांगने वाला सस्पेंड

16 मई 2018

carelessness behind varanasi flyover collapse.
Lucknow

वाराणसी हादसा: जांच में सामने आई इंजीनियरों की घोर लापरवाही, क्रॉस बीम न पड़े होने से गईं 18 जानें

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः चार घंटे, दर्द, चीत्कार और मददगारों के जयकार, तस्वीरों में देखें रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

16 मई 2018

हादसा
Lucknow

वाराणसी हादसा Updates: चीफ प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर समेत चार सस्पेंड, तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी करेगी जांच

16 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसा: एक झटके में चपटी हो गई कई बस,कारें,ऑटो और बाइक्स, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें देख सिहर उठेंगे

16 मई 2018

crime shimla
Varanasi

शराब के नशे में धुत्त दोस्त ने कर डाला शर्मनाक कांड, जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे 

17 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सुहागरात में जब दुल्हन सिमटकर बाहों में समाई, दूल्हे ने पुलिस के पास जाकर बताया 'मेरे साथ धोखा हुआ'

15 मई 2018

Indore of Madhya Pradesh, Success Story to become india`s cleanest City
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर से सीख लें बाकी शहर, सफाई के मामले में कैसे बनते हैं No. 1

16 मई 2018

accident in pauri
Dehradun

हंसी-खुशी जा रहे है माता-पिता और बेटा, ऐसे आई मौत कि खत्म हो गया पूरा परिवार, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

17 मई 2018

रेड लाइट एरिया
रेड लाइट एरिया
रेड लाइट एरिया
रेड लाइट एरिया
रेड लाइट एरिया

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.