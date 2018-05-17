बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां विदेशी लड़कियों से कराते जबरन हैं जिस्मफरोशी, पुलिस रेड से पहले कर देते हैं ऐसे गायब
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 12:01 PM IST
आगरा के प्रमुख बाजार में से एक कश्मीरी बाजार की खास गली में देह व्यापार बदस्तूर जारी है। यह बात कई बार लड़कियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद भी पुलिस की भी कोई रोक नहीं है। ऐसा नहीं है कि पुलिस को जानकारी नहीं वह जानते हुए भी अंजान है। दिल्ली की संस्था रेस्क्यू फाउंडेशन अपने स्तर से देह व्यापार का पता करके अधिकारियों को सूचित कर चुकी है। कई लड़कियों को मुक्त कराया जा चुका है।
