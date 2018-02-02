अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   rapist sentenced jail for term twelve year by court

85 साल की वृद्धा से दुराचार करने वाले को कोर्ट ने सुनाई ऐसी सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:23 PM IST
मथुरा में एक 85 साल की वृद्धा के साथ दुराचार के मामले में एक युवक को अदालत ने 12 साल के कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। मामला 2016 का है। पीड़िता की 24 जनवरी को मौत हो चुकी है। पुलिस ने जमानत पर चल रहे अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया है।   

यह घटना मांट थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 20 मार्च 2016 को हुई थी। मांट थाने में दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमे के मुताबिक 85 साल की वृद्धा अपने घर की छत पर सो रही थी। तभी गांव का युवक धर्मेंद्र पहुंचा और उसने वृद्धा के साथ दुराचार किया। उसने वृद्धा से मारपीट भी की। 

मामले में पीड़िता के बेटे ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया था। इसके बाद युवक जमानत पर रिहा हो गया। इस मामले की सुनवाई एफटीसी प्रथम के न्यायाधीश विवेकानंद  शरण त्रिपाठी की कोर्ट में हुई। 

सुनवाई के बाद अभियुक्त धर्मेन्द्र (30) को 12 वर्ष का कठोर कारावास और 18 हजार रुपये के अर्थ दंड की सजा सुनाई गई। एडीजीसी प्रवीण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 24 जनवरी को वृद्धा की मौत हो चुकी है। मरने से करीब दस दिन पहले ही पीड़िता ने कोर्ट में गवाही दी थी। गुरुवार को अभियुक्त को जेल भेज दिया गया। 
