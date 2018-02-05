अपना शहर चुनें

‌जिम ट्रेनर युवती से बढ़ाना चाह रहा है नजदीकियां, मना करने पर दी ये धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:53 PM IST
आगरा में जिम ट्रेनर युवक ने एक युवती का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है। दोस्ती नहीं करने पर फेसबुक पर गंदे मेसेज देने शुरू कर दिए। युवती का रिश्ता तय हो गया है। 

इसकी जानकारी पर युवक ने रिश्ता तुड़वाने और चेहरे पर तेजाब डालने की धमकी दी है। इससे युवती दहशत में है। पीड़िता ने थाना हरीपर्वत में शिकायत की है।

सदर क्षेत्र की युवती दो साल पहले खंदारी स्थित एक बिल्डर के आफिस में कार्य करती थी। इसी बीच उसने खंदारी में एक जिम में जाना शुरू कर दिया। जिम का एक  ट्रेनर उसे परेशान करने लगा। वह दोस्ती का दबाव बना रहा था। 
