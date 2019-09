Agra: Tedi

Bagia Government Middle School in Ambedkar Nagar has been harvesting

rainwater since more than 2 years. Principal Kusum Gaur says,

"there is water scarcity in the area so everyone used to buy water

from tankers. Now all of us use this water, even children take it

home" href="https://t.co/r3iga8Li1f">pic.twitter.com/r3iga8Li1f