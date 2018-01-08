Download App
ब्रज में धार्मिक पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने को सरकार प्रयासरत, यमुना की सफाई पर ये बोलीं हेमा मालिनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 03:48 PM IST
Hema Malini
यमुना किनारे स्थित होटल में मीडिया से मुखातिब सांसद हेमामालिनी ने कहा कि ब्रज क्षेत्र में धार्मिक पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार प्रयासरत है। कई प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य चल रहा है।

भाजपा सरकार ने गंगा नदी की स्वच्छता के लिए कार्य किया मगर यमुना अब भी मैली है... इस सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि यमुना तभी स्वच्छ हो सकेगी जब हथिनी कुंड से पानी छोड़ा जाए। यमुना को स्वच्छ बनाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। लोग जागरुक हुए हैं।

हथिनी कुंड से पानी छोड़ने के लिए सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। मथुरा-वृंदावन की धरोहर माने जाने वाले कुंडों पर अतिक्रमण के सवाल पर उनका कहना था कि लोगों को जागरुक होना पड़ेगा, सरकार तो प्रयास कर ही रही है।

उन्होंने आगरा के संबंध में कहा कि यह ऐतिहासिक शहर है। ताजमहल की वजह से हजारों की संख्या में पर्यटक यहां आते हैं। ताजमहल की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते साफ सुथरे होने चाहिए।
