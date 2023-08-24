Notifications

Agra Weather News: बारिश से प्रमुख बाजारों में भरा पानी, 50 करोड़ का माल खराब तो 150 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित

अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2023 02:11 PM IST
सार

आगरा में दो दिन तक हुई लगातार बारिश से प्रमुख बाजारों में पानी भर गया। इससे 50 करोड़ का माल खराब हो गया। वहीं 150 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ है। 

Agra Weather News: बारिश से प्रमुख बाजारों में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा में बारिश से व्यापार को तगड़ा झटका लगा। सुभाष बाजार, रोशन मोहल्ला, शिवाजी मार्केट, मोतीगंज, राजा मंडी आदि स्थानों पर दुकानों में पानी भरने से करीब 50 करोड़ रुपये का कपड़ा, जूता, किराना व अन्य माल खराब हो गए। शहर में 20 से अधिक प्रमुख बाजारों में करीब 150 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ है।



सुभाष बाजार, रोशन मुहल्ले में 2000 से अधिक कपड़े की दुकाने हैं। बराबर से महावीर नाला बहता है। जिसके उफनने से दुकानों में दो फीट तक पानी भर गया। इससे करीब 30 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य का कपड़ा खराब हो गया। अध्यक्ष टीएन अग्रवाल ने बताया कि नगर निगम की लापरवाही का खामियाजा व्यापारियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा। क्योंकि बारिश से पहले नालों की सफाई नहीं कराई गई। 


बिजली घर, शिवाजी मार्केट में 400 से अधिक दुकानें हैं। यहां जूता, कपड़ा, शादी-व्याह व साहलग के लिए आए माल का नुकसान हुआ। शिवाजी मार्केट एसोसिएशन संरक्षक श्याम भोजवानी ने बताया कि 10 करोड़ से अधिक नुकसान हुआ है। काजीपाड़ा नाला उफनने से दुकानों में घुटनों तक पानी भर गया।

राजामंडी बाजार में 500 से अधिक दुकान हैं। महामंत्री नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह से एक ग्राहक नहीं आया। बाजार में दिनभर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। करीब 10 करोड़ का माल नुकसान हुआ। उधर, यमुना किनारा पर जलभराव से हालात बद से बदतर हो गए। मोती गंज में थोक खाद्य व्यापार भी प्रभावित रहा। दुकानों में पानी भर गया। ट्रांसपोर्ट का काम बंद रहा। शाहगंज, लोहामंडी, फुव्वारा, नामनरे, नौलक्खा, कमला नगर, बोदला और राजपुर चुंगी तक बारिश के कारण 150 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार प्रभावित होने का अनुमान है।

नगर निगम लापरवाह

बारिश से पहले नालों की सफाई होनी चाहिए थी। नगर निगम लापरवाह है। नालों की सफाई नहीं कराई। बाजारों में पानी भर गया। करोड़ों का नुकसान हुआ है। - टीएन अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष, आगरा व्यापार मंडल

ठप रहा कारोबार

बारिश के कारण दिनभर कारोबार ठप रहा। ट्रांसपोर्ट एजेंसियां बंद रही। माल की आवाजाही नहीं हो सकी। व्यापारियों के नुकसान की भरपाई होनी चाहिए।- दीपक शर्मा, महामंत्री, उ.प्र. उद्योग व्यापार मंडल

नुकसान का जिम्मेदार कौन

व्यापारियों का जो नुकसान हुआ है उसके लिए कौन जिम्मेदार है। स्मार्ट सिटी में व्यापार का ये हाल है। एक दिन की बारिश अरबों रुपये का कारोबार ठप हो गया। - विकास मोहन बंसल, जिलाध्यक्ष, फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया व्यापार मंडल

व्यापारी करोड़ों रुपये देते हैं टैक्स

व्यापारी सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स देता है। व्यापारियों का नुकसान होने पर कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं लेता। जिन बाजारों में नुकसान हुआ है उन व्यापारियों की भरपाई होनी चाहिए। -अनिल शर्मा, अध्यक्ष, उ.प्र. उद्योग व्यापार प्रतिनिधि मंडल

जिला वाणिज्य बंधु की बैठक में बुधवार को बारिश से हुए नुकसान व बाजारों में जलभराव का मुद्दा छाया रहा। व्यापारियों ने नुकसान की भरपाई नगर निगम से कराने की मांग उठाई। डीएम की अनुपस्थिति में एडीएम वित्त एवं राजस्व यशवर्धन श्रीवास्तव की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट में बैठक हुई।

बैठक में जैसे ही सचिव चंद्रशेखर वर्मा ने आख्या पढ़ना शुरू किया। व्यापार मंडल वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष जय पुरसनानी ने बारिश से हुए नुकसान पर चर्चा की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा पूरे शहर में पानी भरा है। हर वर्ष नाला सफाई पर करोड़ों रुपये खर्च होते हैं। फिर भी व्यापारियों को नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है। 

कहा कि नुकसान की भरपाई नगर निगम से कराई जाए। उन्होंने कहा जी-20 समिट में करोड़ों रुपया खर्च हुआ। लेकिन बाजारों में सुविधाएं शून्य हैं। उन्होंने कहा नुकसान की भरपाई पर प्रशासन ने निर्णय नहीं लिया तो आंदोलन के लिए व्यापारियों को बाध्य होना पड़ेगा।

संदीप गुप्ता ने मनकामेश्वर मंदिर के पास शौचालय निर्माण की मांग रखी। केमिस्ट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा ने दवा बाजार में व्यापारियों व ग्राहकों की सहूलियत के लिए कोतवाली के पास मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग का सुझाव रखा। राजीव गुप्ता ने मोक्षधाम पर प्रकाश व्यवस्था कराने की बात कही। लुहार गली अध्यक्ष सुदीप गुप्ता ने कहा चार समस्याएं बताई। 

एडीएम वित्त से शिकायतों के निवारण का आश्वासन दिया। मोती गंज खाद्य व्यापार समिति अध्यक्ष रमनलाल गोयल ने बैठक का समापन किया। इस दौरान राकेश बंसल, संजय अरोरा, अशोक लालवानी, अपर नगरायुक्त विनोद गुप्ता, एसीपी सुकन्या शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।
