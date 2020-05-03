शहर चुनें

गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग, जमीन से उठती लपटों को देख दहशत में आए लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 04:01 PM IST
गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के बल्केश्वर क्षेत्र में रविवार को उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया, जब खोदाई के दौरान पाइप नेचुरल गैस (पीएनजी) की लाइन में लीकेज होने से आग लग गई। इससे इलाके में दहशत फैल गई। लोग अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर आ गए। घटनास्थल पर भीड़ जुट गई। इस दौरान सामाजिक दूरी की भी धज्जियां उड़ गईं। 
