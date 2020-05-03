गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग, जमीन से उठती लपटों को देख दहशत में आए लोग

{"_id":"5eae97ade71a0f3d2f568e0c","slug":"gas-pipeline-catches-fire-after-leakage-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eae97ade71a0f3d2f568e0c","slug":"gas-pipeline-catches-fire-after-leakage-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खोदाई के दौरान हुआ हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eae97ade71a0f3d2f568e0c","slug":"gas-pipeline-catches-fire-after-leakage-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eae97ade71a0f3d2f568e0c","slug":"gas-pipeline-catches-fire-after-leakage-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eae97ade71a0f3d2f568e0c","slug":"gas-pipeline-catches-fire-after-leakage-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दमकल कर्मियों ने बुझाई आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला