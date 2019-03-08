शहर चुनें

मथुरा: होटल के कमरे में मिला वृद्ध दंपती का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 09:41 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
मथुरा कोतवाली के निजी होटल के कमरा नंबर 202 में वृद्ध दंपती के शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस कमरे का लॉक तुड़वाकर खुलवाया।
महाराष्ट के कोरे गांव गजानन निवासी जनार्दन मोदी (70) पुत्र लक्ष्मीकांत मोदी उनकी पत्नी मनोरमा मोदी(65) पांच मार्च को ब्रजदर्शन को आए थे। शुक्रवार को दंपति को चेक आउट करना था।

एसएसपी सत्यार्थ अनिरुद्ध पंकज ने बताया कि फिलहाल दोनों की मौत का कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो सकेगा। फिर भी पुलिस जानकारी जुटा रही है
 

mathura crime news dead body in mathura ganpati palace गणपति पैलेस मथुरा
टूंडला से इलाहाबाद तक ट्रेन ले गईं दोनों महिला रेल कर्मी
Agra

महिला दिवस पर आरती और अनीता ने लिखी इबारत, टूंडला से इलाहाबाद तक दौड़ाई जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर फिरोजाबाद के टूंडला स्टेशन से रेलवे ने महिला सशक्तितकरण का संदेश देते हुए ट्रेनों का संचालन महिलाओं से कराया। यहां से शुक्रवार की सुबह ट्रेन चालक अनीता राय व गार्ड आरती जोधपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस को इलाहाबाद तक ले गईं।

8 मार्च 2019

गोल्डन बाबा की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
Agra

मथुरा: 20 किलो सोने से लदे 'गोल्डन बाबा' की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हुआ हादसा

7 मार्च 2019

राधारानी मंदिर
Agra

तमिलनाडु के श्रद्धालु ने राधारानी मंदिर में चढ़ाए 4.50 लाख के हार

8 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

मथुरा: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

7 मार्च 2019

बीएसपी लोगो
Agra

आगरा: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बसपा को एक और झटका, उमेश सैंथिया ने दिया इस्तीफा

3 मार्च 2019

Road
Agra

कैबिनेट मंत्री ने दी चुनाव से पूर्व सड़कों की सौगात

7 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

छितरई पशु हाट का जिला पंचायत ने लाइसेंस निरस्त किया

7 मार्च 2019

हत्यारोपी लक्ष्य विद्रा पुलिस की हिरासत में
Agra

क्रिकेट के स्टंप से किया था रिटायर्ड नौसेना कर्मी का खून, सामने आई यह वजह

5 मार्च 2019

कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन से उखाड़ दी गई हेमा की शिलापट्टिका
Agra

कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन से उखाड़ दी गई हेमा की शिलापट्टिका

6 मार्च 2019

बॉस की पिस्टल देख रही युवती के लगी गोली, गंभीर
Agra

बॉस की पिस्टल देख रही युवती के लगी गोली, गंभीर

6 मार्च 2019

बेरोजगारी भता मिलने की सूचना भ्रामक
Agra

बेरोजगारी भता मिलने की सूचना भ्रामक

6 मार्च 2019

मकान तोड़े जाने के विरोध में 16वें दिन जारी रहा धरना-प्रदर्शन
Agra

मकान तोड़े जाने के विरोध में 16वें दिन जारी रहा धरना-प्रदर्शन

8 मार्च 2019

हरियाणा की तर्ज पर यूपी में गेहूं की खरीद
Agra

हरियाणा की तर्ज पर यूपी में गेहूं की खरीद

6 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

आगरा में दाग दिए गए 11401 कारतूस, अब पुलिस मांग रही एक-एक गोली का हिसाब

2 मार्च 2019

आसमान में छाए काले बादल
Agra

ब्रज में बेमौसम बारिश से फसलों को नुकसान, बिजली गिरने से किसान की मौत

3 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
Agra

फतेहपुर सीकरी में एक और एटीएम तोड़ने की कोशिश, 9 दिन में दूसरी घटना मचा हड़कंप

4 मार्च 2019

