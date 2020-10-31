शहर चुनें
गोवर्धन के दानघाटी मंदिर का नहीं उठा भेंट पूजा का ठेका, फिर भी खुले रहेंगे पट, दिनभर होंगे दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोवर्धन (मथुरा), Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 11:56 AM IST
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल)
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के गोवर्धन स्थित प्रसिद्ध गिरिराज दानघाटी मंदिर की भेंट पूजा का ठेका शुक्रवार को नहीं उठा। ठेके की शर्तें मानने को ठेकेदार तैयार नहीं हुए। अब मंदिर की प्रशासनिक समिति ने एक नवंबर से मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं को दिनभर दर्शन कराने का निर्णय लिया है, लेकिन श्रद्धालुओं को मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। मार्ग से ही श्रद्धालु गिरिराज महाराज के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। गर्भगृह के तीनों गेट सुबह साढ़े चार बजे से रात 11 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे। 
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल)
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन दानघाटी गिरिराज जी मंदिर
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
गोवर्धन स्थित दानघाटी मंदिर
