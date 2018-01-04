Download App
मथुरा में चांदी कारीगर से लूट, फायरिंग कर भागे बाइक सवार लुटेरे

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 02:30 PM IST
लूट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के थाना सदर बाजार इलाके में आगरा- मथुरा मार्ग पर चांदी कारीगर से लूट हो गई। बाइक पर आए लुटेरों ने कारीगर पर तमंचा तानकर उसे पास से चांदी के घुंघरू लूट ‌लिए। इसके बाद फायरिंग कर भाग गए। 

बता दें कि सादाबाद, हाथरस के बिसावर से चांदी कारीगर जितेंद्र गुप्ता निवासी बिसावर घुंघरू लेकर मथुरा के चौक बाजार के लिए आ रहे थे। आगरा-मथुरा मार्ग पर ईगल ग्राउंड के पास बाइक पर आए बदमाशों ने तमंचा तानकर उन्हें रोक लिया। इसके बाद एक बदमाश ने उनके पास से घुंघरुओं से भरा थैला लूट लिया। 

लूट के बाद बदमाशों ने कारीगर को जान से मारने की धमकी दी और फायरिंग करते हुए फरार हो गए। घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने लुटेरों की तलाश शुरु कर दी है। कारीगर ने लूटे हुए घुंघरुओं की कीमत दो लाख बताई है। 
