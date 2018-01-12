Download App
मैनपुरी में नामी उद्योगपति की घर में घुसकर हत्या, मां की हालत गंभीर

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:49 PM IST
हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी के नामी उद्योगपति की उनके ही घर में घुसकर हत्या कर दी गई। हत्यारों ने उद्योगपति की मां को भी निशाना बनाया। उनका गंभीर हालत में सैफई मेडिकल कालेज में इलाज चल रहा है। 

मैनपुरी के मोहल्ला अवधनगर में नामचीन उद्योगपति रामेश्वर तापड़िया की पत्नी वसंती देवी अपने 50 वर्षीय पुत्र मुरली मनोहर के साथ रहती हैं। रामेश्वर तापड़िया अब इस दुनिया में नहीं है। वे शहर पुराने बड़े उद्योगपतियों में रहे हैं। उनके बेटे भी जाने माने उद्योगपति हैं।  

बताया गया है कि गुरुवार रात को उनके घर में छत के रास्ते घुसे बदमाशों ने मां-बेटे पर हमला कर दिया। सिर पर ठोस चीज से कई वार मुरली मनोहर के सिर पर किए गए। इससे उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं बदमाशों ने उनकी मां को भी निशाना बनाया। हालांकि वे बच गईं और उन्हें गंभीर हालत में सैफई रेफर किया गया। 

शुक्रवार सुबह मामले की जानकारी होने पर एसपी राजेश एस, एएसपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट और स्वॉट टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस अनुमान लगा रही है कि हत्या की वजह करोड़ों रुपये की प्रापर्टी हो सकती है। वहीं लूट को लेकर हत्या की बात भी कही जा रही है। 
mainpuri news murder crime news tapadiya mills mainpuri loot
