Agra News

Exclusive: आगरा को लगा जोर का झटका, जेवर चला गया 1.54 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

देश दीपक तिवारी, आगरा Published by: धीरेन्द्र सिंह Updated Mon, 14 Aug 2023 12:11 PM IST
सार

टाउशिन इंटरनेशनल लिमिटेड ने ग्लोबल इनवेस्टर समिट के दौरान आगरा में 1.80 लाख करोड़ रुपये निवेश के लिए 10 एमओयू साइन किए थे। जिनमें 99,999 करोड़ रुपये और 54000 करोड़ रुपये कुल 1,53,999 करोड़ रुपये निवेश से आगरा में कंपनी सेमी कंडक्टर बनाने की फैक्टरी खोलती। 
 

Big blow to Agra investment of 1.54 lakh crores goes to Jewar
ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
ग्लोबल इनवेस्टर समिट में हुए करार छह माह में ही धरातल पर दम तोड़ने लगे हैं। हांगकांग की कंपनी टाउशिन ग्रुप को सेमी कंडक्टर बनाने की फैक्टरी लगाने के लिए जिले में 1500 एकड़ भूमि नहीं मिल सकी। इससे 1.54 लाख करोड़ रुपये का निवेश आगरा से अब जेवर (नोएडा) शिफ्ट हो गया है।



टाउशिन इंटरनेशनल लिमिटेड ने ग्लोबल इनवेस्टर समिट के दौरान आगरा में 1.80 लाख करोड़ रुपये निवेश के लिए 10 एमओयू साइन किए थे। जिनमें 99,999 करोड़ रुपये और 54000 करोड़ रुपये कुल 1,53,999 करोड़ रुपये निवेश से आगरा में कंपनी सेमी कंडक्टर बनाने की फैक्टरी खोलती। फैक्टरी के लिए 500 एकड़ और 1000 एकड़ कुल 1500 एकड़ भूमि एकमुश्त चाहिए थी। जिला प्रशासन निवेशक के लिए भूमि की व्यवस्था नहीं कर सका। यह यूपी का पहला सबसे बड़ा सेमी कंडक्टर प्लांट बनना था।

कंपनी ने किए थे 10 करार

अमेरिका, भारत व यूके में निवेश कर रही टाउशिन ग्रुप ने ग्लोबल इनवेस्टर समिट के दौरान फरवरी में आगरा के लिए 10 करार पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। 1.80 लाख करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करना था। जिनसे करीब 65 हजार लोगों को आगरा में रोजगार मिलता।
 

- एमएसएमई व एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन डिपार्टमेंट में 6509 करोड़ रुपये निवेश के 4 एमओयू।
- वोकेशन एजुकेशन व स्किल डिपार्टमेंट में 246 करोड़ रुपये निवेश का 1 एमओयू।
- वन विभाग में 410 करोड़ रुपये निवेश का एक एमओयू टाउशिन ग्रुप कंपनी ने किया था।
- हैंडलूम एंड टेक्सटाइल डिपार्टमेंट में 5330 करोड़ रुपये निवेश का एक एमओयू हुआ था।
- आईटी एंड इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डिपार्टमेंट में 1.54 करोड़ निवेश के दो एमओयू हस्ताक्षर हुए थे।
- यूपी स्टेट इंडस्ट्रियल डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी से 8200 करोड़ रुपये निवेश का एक एमओयू।
 

निवेश का नंबर गेम

- 3.35 लाख करोड़ रुपये निवेश के प्रस्ताव आए।
- 2.18 लाख करोड़ रुपये के एमओयू हस्ताक्षर हुए।
- 1.05 लाख लोगों को मंडल में रोजगार मिलता।
- 9000 करोड़ रुपये के एमओयू धरातल पर आए।
(सभी आंकड़े प्रशासन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार)
 

इतनी बड़ी जमीन नहीं थी

जिलाधिकारी नवनीत सिंह चहल ने बताया कि टाउशिन ग्रुप के प्रतिनिधि आकर मिले थे। उन्हें एकमुश्त जमीन चाहिए। इतनी बड़ी जमीन यहां उपलब्ध नहीं थी। वह अपना प्रोजेक्ट अब जेवर(नोएडा) में शिफ्ट करेंगे। वहां इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के पास उनके लिए भूमि उपलब्ध होना बताया जा रहा है। 
 

बनते सेमी कंडक्टर

उद्योग विभाग के संयुक्त आयुक्त अनुज कुमार ने बताया कि टाउशिन ग्रुप ने 1.54 लाख करोड़ रुपये निवेश के दो एमओयू साइन किए थे। आगरा में सेमी कंडक्टर बनाने की फैक्टरी लगाते। निवेश के लिए कंपनी को जगह नहीं मिली। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

