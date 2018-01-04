Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   akhilesh yadav tweeted amar ujala news about taj mahal

ताजमहल पर बदइंतजामी को लेकर अखिलेश का ट्वीट, पूछा ये सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:58 PM IST
akhilesh yadav tweeted amar ujala news about taj mahal
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
क्रिसमस से लेकर नए साल तक ताजमहल पर बदइंतजामी को लेकर यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर वर्तमान सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। अपने ट्वीट में अमर उजाला की खबर का जिक्र करते हुए अखिलेश ने कहा है कि जो कल तक भारत की सभ्यता, पहचान और पर्यटन का ताज था वो आज बेकार... जिम्मेदार कौन?  किसकी सरकार?

RELATED

बता दें कि नए साल की छुट्टियों में भीड़ के कारण हुई बदइंतजामी से ताजमहल की दुनिया भर में बदनामी हुई और अब अमेरिकी वेबसाइटों ने ताजमहल को साल 2018 में न घूमने वाले पर्यटन स्थलों की सूची में शामिल किया है। 

अमेरिकी ट्रेवल वेबसाइटों ने प्रदूषण और मडपैक के कारण ताज के गुंबद पर पूरे साल पाड़ बंधे होने का हवाला दिया है। पर्यटकों से कहा है कि वह ताज की जगह किसी अन्य स्थल पर जाएं, क्योंकि उन्हें इस साल गुंबद नजर नहीं आ सकेगा। 

अमर उजाला ने गुरुवार को इस खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया। अखिलेश यादव ने इसी खबर का फोटो ट्वीट करते हुए वर्तमान सरकार पर ‌निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने ताजमहल पर बदइंतजामी को लेकर अप्रत्यक्ष रूप में वर्तमान सरकार आड़े हाथों लिया और उनसे सवाल किए हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

देखें ट्वीट

akhilesh yadav samajwadi party taj mahal twitter up govt bharatiya janata party

Spotlight

arbaaz khan spotted with mystery girl found love again
Bollywood

तलाक के 7 महीने बाद अरबाज की ऐसी तस्वीर आई सामने, मलाइका के पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

4 जनवरी 2018

senada nurkic shocking revealation she slept with men for money
Hollywood

टीवी स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'अगर पैसे सही मिलें तो किसी के सा‌थ सोने में परहेज नहीं',

4 जनवरी 2018

dharmendra celebrate new year with his first wife prakash kaur
Bollywood

40 साल बाद पहली पत्नी प्रकाश कौर के साथ नजर आए धर्मेंद्र, बेटे बॉबी-सनी बने पास आने की वजह

4 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff disha patani starrer baaghi 2 will release on 30th march
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के सामने 'बागी' के तेवर पड़े फीके, बदलनी पड़ी रिलीज की तारीख

4 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan fake son sangeeth kumar rai telling lie about abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

VIDEO...तो क्या सच में साथ नहीं रहते अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या, जानिए क्या है इस दावे का असली सच

4 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 i am not brother anybody priyank sharma on benafsha soonawalla
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में बेनाफ्शा के साथ बिस्तर में सोते थे, बाहर होते ही प्रियांक ने खोली पोल

4 जनवरी 2018

UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2017 results declared check here
Career Plus

UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2017: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

4 जनवरी 2018

Prabhas will not do a such type of film Baahubali ever again
Bollywood

600 करोड़ कमाने के बावजूद 'बाहुबली' पर प्रभास ने क्यों कहा, 'आज के बाद नहीं करूंगा ऐसी फिल्म'

4 जनवरी 2018

know about the importance of magh or january month
Festivals

जानिए माघ का महीना क्यों माना जाता है इतना पवित्र

4 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde loose the trophy of bigg boss 11
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं बनेंगी शो की विनर, इस बड़ी वजह से सलमान खुद निकालेंगे बाहर

4 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Fodder Scam: CBI Special Court Verdict On Lalu Yadav
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू यादव को फिर मिली एक दिन की राहत, कल आएगा फैसला

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव के खिलाफ चारा घोटाले मामले में फैसला शुक्रवार को आयेगा।

4 जनवरी 2018

bhim koregaon violence heat reaches delhi, Traffic movement closed Connaught Place to India Gate
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पहुंचा भीमा कोरेगांव दलित हिंसा का मुद्दा, बंद क‌िया गया ये रास्ता

4 जनवरी 2018

the price hike in the rate of sugar, refined and mustard oil
Lucknow

रसोई में लगा महंगाई का तड़का, सरसों तेल, रिफाइंड, चीनी के दाम बढ़े

4 जनवरी 2018

60 trains delayed, 18 rescheduled and 14 cancelled due to fog in the national capital Delhi
Delhi NCR

कोहरे का कहर: 14 ट्रेनें रद्द 60 हुईं लेट, 6 डिग्री से नीचे रहेगा तापमान

4 जनवरी 2018

One intruder gunned down by BSF at Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir RS Pura sector
Jammu

J&K: अरनिया सेक्टर में BSF ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश को किया नाकाम, एक घुसपैठिया ढेर

4 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court notice to Tej Pratap Yadav on use of casteist word after fodder scam verdict
Bihar

जाति सूचक शब्द बोलने पर लालू के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का नोटिस

3 जनवरी 2018

teacher recruitment in uttar pradesh will take some more time
Lucknow

68500 शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए अभी करना होगा इंतजार, इन तैयारियों में लगेगा समय...

4 जनवरी 2018

Taj Mahal being disgraced by mischief on New Year
National

नए साल पर बदइंतजामी से बदनाम हो रहा ताज, अमेरिका ने कहा नहीं है घूमने लायक

4 जनवरी 2018

The soldier dead body of reached the village, mother unconscious, woe
Meerut

जांबाज सिपाही का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा गांव, मां बेहोश, इलाके में शोक की लहर

4 जनवरी 2018

Daroga resigns from UP police, said, It is difficult to do such a job
Meerut

दारोगा ने यूपी पुलिस से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे में नौकरी करना मुश्किल

31 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

अब मोहब्ब्त की इस निशानी का देर तक कर सकेंगे दीदार

आने वाले दिनों में आप देर तक ताज महल के दीदार कर सकते हैं।

4 जनवरी 2018

Crowd of seventy thousand tourist visited tajmahal on 31 dec 3:05

VIDEO: साल के आखिरी दिन ताजमहल पर देखने को मिला ऐसा नजारा

2 जनवरी 2018

TWO WOMEN FIGHT IN AGRA FOR GARBAGE 1:04

VIDEO: बीच सड़क दो महिलाओं का LIVE WWE

2 जनवरी 2018

DG ASI VISITED TAJMAHAL IN AGRA REGARDING SECURITY 0:55

ताजमहल में इस अधिकारी का औचक निरीक्षण, मचा हड़कंप

2 जनवरी 2018

AMAR UJALA ORGANIZED A MORNING WALK IN AGRA 0:54

VIDEO: अमर उजाला की इस पहल से लोग रहेंगे हमेशा स्वस्थ

1 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

first up cabinet for this year can change the recruitment decision of Akhilesh govt
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक में भर्तियों से जुड़ा अखिलेश सरकार का यह फैसला पलट सकते हैं सीएम योगी

2 जनवरी 2018

Former Chief Minister of UP will celebrate the new year here with wife and children
Jaipur

पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री यहां मनाएंगे नया साल, जानिए

31 दिसंबर 2017

governor share his experience about akhilesh government in up
Lucknow

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने ठुकरा दिया था राज्यपाल का सुझाव, सीएम योगी ने किया पूरा

30 दिसंबर 2017

SP family not to worry from UPCOCA - Keshav
Kanpur

यूपीकोका से 'न घबराए सपा परिवार', ये केशव का कटाक्ष है या हमदर्दी

30 दिसंबर 2017

akhilesh yadav comments on tender process of sweater for school children.
Lucknow

स्वेटर न मिलने पर अखिलेश का योगी सरकार पर तंज, 'झूठी उम्मीदों की आग तापते न रह जाएं बच्चे'

27 दिसंबर 2017

Samajwadi party make strategy for upcoming election
Agra

सपाः निकाय चुनाव की शिकस्त भुलाकर सहकारी समिति के चुनावों की रणनीति तैयार

26 दिसंबर 2017

Azam Khan said, do not walk sp leaders with ax and petrol
Meerut

आजम खां बोले, कुल्हाड़ी और पेट्रोल साथ लेकर न चलें सपाई

26 दिसंबर 2017

on the inaugural of magenta line, akhilesh tweeted ram naam japna, paraya kaam apna

मजेंटा लाइन के उद्घाटन पर अखिलेश का ट्वीट 'राम नाम जपना, पराया काम अपना'

26 दिसंबर 2017

Shivpal signs for upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Kanpur

आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर शिवपाल ने दिए संकेत, फेंक सकते हैं नया पैतरा

26 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.