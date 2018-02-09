अपना शहर चुनें

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:45 PM IST
up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की प्राथमिकता वाली जन सुनवाई प्रणाली में जिले की पुलिस ने नाम कमाया है। शिकायतों को निपटारे में जिले की पुलिस जनवरी 2018 में प्रदेश में अव्वल रही है। पुलिस को शासन ने समीक्षा के दौरान 90 अंक दिए हैं। वहीं एसएसपी समेत तमाम जिले के पुलिस अधिकारियों ने प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया है।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की शिकायतों को निपटाने में जिले की पुलिस ने पहला नंबर पाया है। पिछले दिनों शासन स्तर से की गई समीक्षा में जनसुनवाई पोर्टल पर दर्ज शिकायतों के निस्तारण में एटा पुलिस प्रदेश में अव्वल रही। जनवरी 2018 तक जनशिकायतों के मामलों को शतप्रतिशत निपटाने पर एटा पुलिस को 90 अंक मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही समीक्षा में एसएसपी, एएसपी (अपराध) एटा को आईजीआरएस संचालित राज्यों के 9081 नोडल अधिकारियों में प्रथम स्थान मिला। वहीं जिले के चार क्षेत्राधिकारियों (अलीगंज, नगर, सकीट तथा सदर) को 2301 अधिकारियों में अव्वल माना गया है। इसके अलावा प्रदेश के कुल 1490 थानों में से जनपद एटा के 14 थानों कोतवाली अलीगंज, अवागढ़, कोतवाली देहात, कोतवाली नगर, जसरथपुर, नयागांव, पिलुआ, बागवाला, मारहरा, मलावन, महिला थाना, मिरहची, राजा का रामपुर तथा सकीट को भी प्रथम स्थान मिला है। शासन से सराहना होने के बाद जिले के पुलिस महकमे में खुशी का माहौल है।
पीड़ितों को न्याय मिले और मुख्यालय तक बार-बार न दौड़ना पडे़। इसके लिए सभी थानों को सख्त हिदायत दी गई है। हर किसी मामलों में अलग-अलग अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी निर्धारित की गई है। यह मुकाम सभी के सहयोग से मिला है। इसे लगातार जारी रखा जाएगा। जिले की पूरी टीम को बधाई।
अखिलेश चौरसिया, एसएसपी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

