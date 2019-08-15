शहर चुनें

21 prisoners in Agra District Jail released on IndependenceDay

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर आगरा जेल से 21 कैदी रिहा, व्यापारी ने भरा जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 05:27 PM IST
अब ये आजाद हैं...
अब ये आजाद हैं... - फोटो : ANI
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर आगरा कारागार से 21 कैदी रिहा कर दिये गए हैं। इन कैदियों की सजा खत्म हो गई गई थी लेकिन जुर्माना न भर पाने के कारण इनकी रिहाई नहीं हो पा रही थी। 
आजादी के उत्सव के दिन राजेश सगहल नाम के व्यापारी ने इनका एक लाख 73 हजार का जुर्माना भर दिया, जिसके बाद इन कैदियों को रिहाई मिल गई। 

आगरा जिला कारागार के सुप्रिंटेंडेंट शशिकांत मिश्रा ने राजेश सहगल का शुक्रिया अदा किया और कहा कि इनकी बदौलत अब ये कैदी अपने परिवार के साथ रक्षा बंधन और स्वतंत्रता दिवस मना सकेंगे।   
