शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   प्रदेशीय प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने पहुंचे क्रिकेटर

प्रदेशीय प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने पहुंचे क्रिकेटर

Agra Bureauआगरा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 10:44 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फोटो-9
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रदेशीय प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने पहुंचे क्रिकेटर
- उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण प्रीमियर लीग के लिए होगा चयन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मैनपुरी। एनके कॉलेज के क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण प्रीमियर लीग का चयन शिविर आयोजित किया गया। शिविर का उद्घाटन एनके कॉलेज के सचिव अजय कुमार यादव ने किया।
दो दिवसीय शिविर में प्रदेश भर से खिलाड़ी भाग ले रहे है। प्रथम दिन खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बीके मधु ने बताया कि बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण प्रीमियर लीग के लिए चुना जाएगा। उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण प्रीमियर लीग जुलाई माह में आयोजित की जाएगी। उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण प्रीमियर लीग में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को ऑल इंडिया ग्रामीण क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन द्वारा आयोजित नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में उत्तर प्रदेश ग्रामीण स्टेट की तरफ से खेलने का मौका मिलेगा।

Recommended

Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan
salman khan with shera
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

operation blue star
Chandigarh

493 लोग मरे और 83 जवान शहीद, जानिए क्या था ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार, क्यों आई थी इसकी नौबत

6 जून 2019

वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत(कोट में)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की 5 खूबियां, जो सबको बना देती थीं मुरीद...

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Bollywood

आर माधवन ने अपनी ही स्टूडेंट संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

r madhavan
r madhavan
r madhavan
R. Madhavan, Sarita Birje
Bollywood

आर माधवन ने अपनी ही स्टूडेंट संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

सारे रिकॉर्ड एक तरफ, सलमान की 'भारत' एक तरफ, पहले ही दिन रच दिया इतिहास

6 जून 2019

bharat
salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat
Bharat film
salman khan
Bollywood

सारे रिकॉर्ड एक तरफ, सलमान की 'भारत' एक तरफ, पहले ही दिन रच दिया इतिहास

6 जून 2019

rbi removes charges on rtgs and neft to push digital payments
Personal Finance

आरबीआई ने दिया तोहफा, RTGS और NEFT करने पर नहीं लगेगा शुल्क

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद
Agra

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने लिया बांकेबिहारी का आशीर्वाद, बोले- दुनिया की बड़ी ताकत बनेगा भारत

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में दोबारा सरकार बनने पर वो प्रभु का आशीर्वाद लेने आए हैं। जिससे केंद्र सरकार निर्बाध रूप से काम करती रहे और भारत को दुनिया की बड़ी ताकत बनाया जा सकें।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
हेमा मालिनी वापस ले आईं अपनी सहेली रेखा की निधि
Agra

हेमा मालिनी वापस ले आईं अपनी सहेली रेखा की निधि

6 जून 2019

मांट में गिरे ‘ओले’, मथुरा में बरसते रहे ‘शोले’
Agra

मांट में गिरे ‘ओले’, मथुरा में बरसते रहे ‘शोले’

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

छेड़छाड़ से आहत महिला ने खुद को लगाई आग, इलाज के दौरान मौत

6 जून 2019

थाना हरीपर्वत, आगरा
Agra

रेलवे अधिकारी ने लगाई पुलिस से गुहार- महिला दोस्त से मुझे बचा लो, मेरी जान को है खतरा

6 जून 2019

रजबहा किनारे पड़ा युवक का शव
Agra

मथुरा में अलग-अलग जगह मिले महिला और युवक के शव, नहीं हो सकी दोनों की शिनाख्त

6 जून 2019

बरसाने में मोरकुटी पर मोर बन आयौ रसिया...
Agra

बरसाने में मोरकुटी पर मोर बन आयौ रसिया...

6 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

वृंदावन में नहीं थम रहा बंदरों का आतंक, हरियाणा से आई महिला श्रद्धालु का कान काटा

6 जून 2019

जैंत में आंधी-पानी से गिरा मकान, चार लोग घायल
Agra

जैंत में आंधी-पानी से गिरा मकान, चार लोग घायल

6 जून 2019

बंदरों ने महिला श्रद्धालु पर हमलाकर कान काटा
Agra

बंदरों ने महिला श्रद्धालु पर हमलाकर कान काटा

6 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कैबिनेट बैठक में नहीं पहुंचकर नवजोत सिद्धू ने की बगावत, अमरिंदर पर साधा निशाना

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ खुली बगावत कर दी है। वह कैबिनेट की बैठक में नहीं आए और बड़ा बयान देकर सभी को चौंका दिया। सुनिए सिद्धू का बयान।

6 जून 2019

कैच 0:22

सैल्यूट ठोकने वाले गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल ने पकड़ा ऐसा कैच जिसने देखा देखता रह गया

6 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 3:58

आंध्र प्रदेश में जगनमोहन को कुर्सी तक पहुंचाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर अब दीदी के लिए बनाएंगे रणनीति

6 जून 2019

लोकसभा mp 5:04

सनी देओल, नुसरत जहां, अमित शाह समेत ये हैं वो चेहरे जो संसद में दिखेंगे पहली बार

6 जून 2019

वल्ड कप 0:54

वर्ल्ड कप मुकाबले में गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल का जलवा, विकेट लेने पर मनाते हैं अनोखा जश्न

6 जून 2019

Related

गर्मी में उग्र हो रहे कुते और बंदर
Agra

गर्मी में उग्र हो रहे कुते और बंदर

6 जून 2019

कोसीकलां में युवक और राया में युवती की हत्या कर शव फेंके
Agra

कोसीकलां में युवक और राया में युवती की हत्या कर शव फेंके

6 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा पर खूब होगी पतंगबाजी, सजने लगीं दुकानें
Agra

गंगा दशहरा पर खूब होगी पतंगबाजी, सजने लगीं दुकानें

6 जून 2019

एडवांस टेक्नोलॉजी से तैयार किया जाएगा मुक्ताकाशीय रंगमंच
Agra

एडवांस टेक्नोलॉजी से तैयार किया जाएगा मुक्ताकाशीय रंगमंच

6 जून 2019

बंबे में उतराता मिला युवक का नग्न शव, हत्या की आशंका
Agra

बंबे में उतराता मिला युवक का नग्न शव, हत्या की आशंका

6 जून 2019

काफिले की कई गाड़ियां टकराई
Agra

सड़क हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे कैबिनेट मंत्री, आपस में टकराईं काफिले की कई गाड़ियां

2 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.