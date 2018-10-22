शहर चुनें

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर बाइकें भिड़ी, तीन घायल

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर बाइकें भिड़ी, तीन घायल

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 04:56 PM IST
ध्यानार्थ: दिल्ली, आगरा, नोएडा, अलीगढ़
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर बाइकें भिड़ीं, तीन घायल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
टैंटीगांव (मथुरा)। यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर ओवरटेक करने के प्रयास में दो बाइकें भिड़ गईं। दुर्घटना में तीन लोग घायल हो गए। यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के कर्मचारियों व पुलिस ने घायलों को हॉस्पीटल में भर्ती कराया है। सुरेंद्र एवं विष्णु निवासी शाहदरा दिल्ली अपनी बाइक से सोमवार को प्रात: नौ बजे आगरा से नोएडा जा रहे थे। प्रवीन निवासी जट्टारी अलीगढ़ अपनी बाइक से नोएडा जा रहा था। यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के माइल स्टोन 78 पर गांव लमतौरी के निकट ओवरटेक करने के प्रयास में दोनों बाइकें भिड़ गईं। दुर्घटना में तीनों घायल हो गए।

बम धमाके से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ फर्श और फर्नीचर
Agra

व्यापारी के घर पर देसी बम से हमला, तेज धमाके से फैली दहशत

मैनपुरी के हरीदर्शन नगर में अराजकतत्वों ने एक व्यापारी के घर में देसी बम फेंक दिया। धमाके से मोहल्ले के लोग दहशत में आ गए। व्यापारी का परिवार पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। एएसपी सहित कोतवाली पुलिस जांच में जुटी है।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

योगी अदित्यानाथ
Agra

सीएम योगी ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना, कहा- पिछली सरकारों ने दलितों का हक नहीं दिया

21 अक्टूबर 2018

कथावाचक साध्वी प्राची देवी
Agra

#Metoo मुद्दे पर कथावाचक साध्वी प्राची देवी ने दिया बड़ा बयान

20 अक्टूबर 2018

रामलीला देखने गए युवक को गोली मारी, घायल
Agra

रामलीला देखने गए युवक को गोली मारी, घायल

21 अक्टूबर 2018

प्लेटफार्म पर लेटी गर्भवती दिव्यांग महिला
Agra

आगरा कैंट स्टेशन पर दिव्यांग महिला ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ

19 अक्टूबर 2018

हर हाल में पुरानी पेंशन बहाल कराकर लेंगे दम
Agra

हर हाल में पुरानी पेंशन बहाल कराकर लेंगे दम

21 अक्टूबर 2018

amar singh
Uttar Pradesh

आजम खान का बस चले तो वे हिंदुओं से जजिया वसूले: अमर सिंह

17 अक्टूबर 2018

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते केंद्रीय विदेश राज्यमंत्री वीके सिंह
Agra

राफेल मामले पर वीके सिंह ने कांग्रेस को लिया आड़े हाथ, पूछा यह सवाल

17 अक्टूबर 2018

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आया युवक, मौत
Agra

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आया युवक, मौत

20 अक्टूबर 2018

तहसील परिसर में भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज
Agra

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने बेचा अपना प्लॉट, इन्होंने खरीदा

16 अक्टूबर 2018

