बदलेगा मौसम, हिमाचल में चार दिन बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 11:12 AM IST
हिमाचल में मौसम एक बार फिर से करवट बदल रहा है। सूबे के मध्य एवं उच्च पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में 21 फरवरी को बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना है।
हालांकि, 22 फरवरी को उच्च पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में ही मौसम खराब रहेगा, लेकिन 23-24 को मैदानी इलाकों  में बारिश और पहाड़ों पर हिमपात हो सकता है।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला के निदेशक डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह के अनुसार 20 फरवरी से हिमालय में एक बार फिर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो रहा है। इसके बाद चार दिन तक बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है।

रविवार को राजधानी शिमला समेत पूरे प्रदेश में धूप खिली रही। दिन के समय धूप के चलते दिन का तापमान बढ़ रहा है। सूबे में सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान केलांग में -8.5 जबकि सबसे ज्यादा अधिकतम तापमान ऊना में 27.0 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

मनाली में न्यूनतम पारा -1.0, कल्पा में तापमान -2.0 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। शिमला का अधिकतर तापमान 16.0, धर्मशाला का 17.2, सोलन में 19.6 और भुंतर में 23.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
