Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   up cricket team reached bilaspur without suresh raina

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी: इस स्टार खिलाड़ी के बिना पहुंची यूपी की टीम, लुहणू मैदान में बहाया पसीना

खेमराज शर्मा, अमर उजाला, बिलासपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 09:49 AM IST
up cricket team reached bilaspur without suresh raina
बिलासपुर के लुहणू क्रिकेट मैदान में पांच फरवरी से विजय हजारे क्रिकेट ट्रॉफी का रोमांच शुरू होने जा रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश की टीम अपने स्टार खिलाड़ी सुरेश रैना के बिना यहां पहुंची। 

उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि रैना आज बिलासपुर पहुंच सकते हैं। यूपी की टीम अपना पहला मैच सोमवार को खेलेगी। कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन पर इस दौरान चयनकर्ताओं की नजर रहेगी। 

गौतम गंभीर, सुरेश रैना, इशांत शर्मा, प्रवीण कुमार, उन्मुक्त चंद, पीयूष चावला, अशोक डिंडा सहित कई खिलाड़ियों का टीम इंडिया में चयन उनके प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर करेगा। बिलासपुर में सात वनडे मैच खेले जाएंगे। 
लुहणू स्टेडियम में हिमाचल के दो मैच
up cricket team bilaspur cricket stadiam suresh raina vijay hazare trophy

