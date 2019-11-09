शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   two parasol of 1.10 kg gold worth Rs 40 lakh Offered at Shri Naina Devi bilaspur

श्रीनयना देवी में चढ़ाए 1.10 किलो सोने के दो छत्र, 40 लाख रुपये कीमत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनयना देवी जी (बिलासपुर) Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 05:00 AM IST
two parasol of 1.10 kg gold worth Rs 40 lakh Offered at Shri Naina Devi bilaspur
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रसिद्ध शक्तिपीठ श्रीनयना देवी में एक श्रद्धालु ने गुप्त दान के रूप में मां के दर पर 40 लाख की कीमत के 1.10 किलो के सोने के दो छत्र चढ़ाए हैं। मंदिर न्यास की ओर से श्रद्धालु को इसकी रसीद भी काट कर दी है, लेकिन श्रद्धालु ने गुप्त दान के चलते उस पर अपना नाम नहीं लिखवाया।
मंदिर न्यास ने चांदी के छत्र हटाकर इन सोने के छत्रों को देवी की पिंडियों पर स्थापित कर दिया है। यह जानकारी मंदिर अधिकारी हुसन चंद चौधरी ने मीडिया को दी।
