Shimla: नौकरशाही में शीर्ष प्रदर्शन करने वालों में शामिल संजय कुंडू, 20 चेंज एजेंटों में शामिल

ब्यूरोक्रेट्स इंडिया संस्था ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के पुलिस महानिदेशक संजय कुंडू को वर्ष 2022 में नौकशाही के 20 चेंज एजेंटों में शामिल किया है, जिन्होंने बेहतरीन कार्य किए हैं। कुंडू को यह प्रशस्ति पत्र न्यूयॉर्क पुलिस की तर्ज पर पुलिस सुधारों के लिए दिया गया है। इसकी जानकारी हिमाचल प्रदेश पुलिस की वेबसाइट पर साझा की गई है।

Sanjay Kundu, IPS DGP-HP named as one of the 22 Change Agents of 2022:



Profiled among Top Performers in Indian Bureaucracy



Refer link to read more:https://t.co/g4J0oxwwSo@BureaucratsInd @himachalpolice @sanjaykunduIPS #Profiles #DGPHP #HPPolice pic.twitter.com/wVLPqPknTX