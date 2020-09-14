शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   SFI hold protest against government over national education policy

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के विरोध में एसएफआई ने थालियां बजाकर किया प्रदर्शन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 05:30 PM IST
SFI hold protest against government over national education policy
- फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के विरोध में एसएफआई ने शिमला में प्रदर्शन किया। एसएफआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधानसभा के बाहर धरना भी दिया। छात्रों ने थालियां बजा कर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।
national education policy sfi hold protest in shimla sfi protest shimla news himachal news himachal news in hindi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

