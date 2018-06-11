बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में बनीं इन 13 दवाइयों के सैंपल हुए फेल, यहां देखिए पूरी सूची
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बद्दी (सोलन), Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 10:20 AM IST
हिमाचल में बनीं 13 और दवाइयां मानकों पर खरी नहीं उतरी हैं। केंद्रीय औषधि मानक नियंत्रण संगठन (सीडीएससीओ) के ताजा ड्रग अलर्ट में देशभर की 43 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल हुए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1e986a4f1c1ba56e8b7624","slug":"samples-of-13-medicines-made-in-himachal-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 13 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.