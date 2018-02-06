अपना शहर चुनें

घर में अकेली रह रही बुजुर्ग महिला आग लगने से जिंदा जली

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कुमारसैन(रामपुर बुशहर) Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:47 PM IST
old woman died in a fire incident at kumarsain
कुमारसैन थाना क्षेत्र की डीब पंचायत के सवारी गांव में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की झुलसने से मौत हो गई। पुलिस से जिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बुजुर्ग महिला के घर सोमवार रात अचानक आग लग गई। इस दौरान महिला आग की लपटों की चपेट में आ गई। 

स्थानीय लोगों ने अपने स्तर पर लाख कोशिश की, लेकिन जब तक वे सफल हुए तब तक बुजुर्ग महिला दम तोड़ चुकी थी। बहरहाल, हादसे में मरने वाली बुजुर्ग महिला की पहचान सेवती देवी (80) पत्नी पिंजरू राम के रूप में हुई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि बुजुर्ग महिला यहां अकेली रहती थी। अचानक आग लगने से वह कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकल पाई। जब तक आसपास के लोग आग बुझाने पहुंचे, तब तक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो चुकी थी।
old woman died old woman burned alive fire incident kumarsain

