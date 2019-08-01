शहर चुनें

obscene video of schoolgirl and her boyfriend gone viral in social media

छात्रा और उसके दोस्त का आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 10:02 PM IST
obscene video of schoolgirl and her boyfriend gone viral in social media
कांगड़ा जिला के एक बड़े शिक्षण संस्थान की छात्रा के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल हो गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि वीडियो में छात्रा अपने दोस्त के साथ है। वीडियो दोनों ने खुद बनाया है। छात्रा के मोबाइल को हैक करके आपत्तिजनक वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया में वायरल किया गया है।
इससे पहले कुल्लू जिले में एक अश्लील वीडियो वायरल हो चुका है। हालांकि, एसपी विमुक्त रंजन का कहना है कि अभी तक ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई है। शिकायत मिलते ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
obscene video viral schoolgirl obscene video viral video viral kangra
