जस्टिस सूर्य कांत हिमाचल प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 03:25 PM IST
पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस सूर्य कांत को हिमाचल प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय का मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त गया है। केंद्र सरकार के कानून एवं विधि मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है।
संविधान के अनुच्छेद 217 की उपधारा (1) के तहत राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने जस्टिस सूर्य कांत को मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त किया है। इससे पहले जस्टिस संजय करोल हिमाचल प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय में कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश के तौर पर तैनात थे।
 

 

Zero Budget farming tips by Kanda jail prisoners
Shimla

शून्य लागत खेती सिखा रहे जेल के कैदी, किसानों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

कंडा जेल के कैदियों ने गांधी जयंती पर नई मुहिम शुरू की है। कैदियों ने आसपास के क्षेत्रों के दो दर्जन से ज्यादा किसानों को शून्य लागत कृषि का प्रशिक्षण दिया।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Punjabi Singer Diljan interview in Bilaspur
Shimla

पंजाबी गायक दिलजान ने युवाओं को दी ये नसीहत

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

प्रियंका गांधी ने लिया मकान का जायजा, बागीचे में टहलीं

3 अक्टूबर 2018

army recruitment rally started in mandi himachal
Shimla

सेना भर्ती दौड़ में फूली युवाओं की सांस, पहले दिन 1918 बाहर

2 अक्टूबर 2018

service period of two and a half thousand Outsourcing increases in hp
Shimla

आउटसोर्स ढाई हजार बिजली कर्मियों का सेवाकाल बढ़ा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

cm jairam thakur statement over pta teachers regularisation
Shimla

पीटीए शिक्षकों के नियमितिकरण पर मानवीय दृष्टिकोण से लेंगे फैसला: जयराम ठाकुर

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Rajat Sharma of Kullu elected as the President of Primary assistant Teachers Association
Shimla

प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के अध्यक्ष बने कुल्लू के रजत शर्मा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

कलपुर्जे बनाने वाले उद्योग में धमाका, 4 कर्मचारी झुलसे

3 अक्टूबर 2018

The college girl students became Volleyball Champion
Local Sports

इस कॉलेज की छात्राएं बनीं वॉलीबाल चैंपियन

2 अक्टूबर 2018

himachal electricity board surplus employess salary will not paid in october
Shimla

इन कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा अक्तूबर का वेतन, निर्देश जारी

30 सितंबर 2018

VIDEO: हिमाचल में खत्म हुआ वायुसेना का रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, छह दिनों में 223 लोग किए गए एयरलिफ्ट

हिमाचल प्रदेश में वायुसेना द्वारा चलाया जा रहा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शनिवार को खत्म हो गया। शनिवार को वायुसेना ने लाहौल-स्पीति से 32 और लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट किया।

30 सितंबर 2018

वायुसेना 1:14

VIDEO: हिमाचल प्रदेश में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन तेज, ऊंचे इलाकों में बर्फ के बीच फंसे हुए हैं पर्यटक

28 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल प्रदेश 1:47

बारिश और बर्फबारी ने हिमाचल में मचाई तबाही, करीब 350 करोड़ के नुकसान का अनुमान

26 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल 0:59

VIDEO: आधे हिमाचल में बाढ़ के हालात, चार जगह फटे बादल

24 सितंबर 2018

रोहतांग 1:34

VIDEO: रोहतांग में हुई बर्फबारी, पर्यटकों ने जमकर उठाया लुत्फ

23 सितंबर 2018

overspeed truck crushed home guard in kangra himachal
Shimla

नाके पर तैनात होमगार्ड को ट्रक ने रौंदा, मौके पर मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

cm jairam thakur participated in cleanliness drive at sanjauli shimla
Shimla

गांधी जयंती पर सीएम जयराम ने संजौली में लगाया झाड़ू

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Administration will give 51 thousand on the marriage of daughter in himachal
Shimla

यहां बेटी की शादी पर प्रशासन देगा इतने हजार का शगुन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

himachal Electricity Board Limited Junior Engineer union protest shimla
Shimla

सीएम ने मिलने का समय नहीं दिया, अब होगा आंदोलन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Himachal government partially reshuffled the departments of senior officers
Shimla

हिमाचल सरकार ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के महकमों में आंशिक फेरबदल किए

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Twenty per cent discount for those interested in wearing khadi
Shimla

खादी पहनने का शौक रखने वालों को खरीद पर बीस फीसदी छूट

3 अक्टूबर 2018

