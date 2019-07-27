शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Pradesh NH Three blocked near Mandi town due to landslide

भूस्खलन से मंडी-कुल्लू-मनाली नेशनल हाईवे जाम, दोनों तरफ पांच-पांच किमी वाहनों की लंबी कतारें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 10:59 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh NH Three blocked near Mandi town due to landslide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले में भारी बारिश के कारण हुए भूस्खलन से मंडी कुल्लू मनाली नेशनल हाईवे तीन बाधित हो गया है। हाईवे के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गई हैं। फिलहाल लोक निर्माण विभाग की मशीनरी हाईवे को बहाल करने में जुटी हुई है।
