Download App
आपका शहर Close

राजेश धर्माणी के खिलाफ चुनाव में काम करना चार कांग्रेसी को पड़ा भारी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌शिमला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 10:03 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
four congress leader Expelled from party in himachal
राजेश धर्माणी के खिलाफ चुनाव में काम करना चार कांग्रेसी नेताओं को महंगा पड़ गया है। हिमाचल विधानसभा चुनाव में बिलासपुर जिले के घुमारवीं विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राजेश धर्माणी के खिलाफ काम करने वाले 4 कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं को पार्टी ने बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया है।
 
ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी घुमारवीं और पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के अनुमोदन के बाद प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने यह कार्रवाई की है। पार्टी से बाहर किए गए कार्यकर्ताओं में रोशन लाल भारद्वाज, सुभाष ठाकुर, रवि पाल ठाकुर और कमल देव राव शामिल हैं। ये सभी कार्यकर्ता 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित किए गए हैं। 

आरोप है कि विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान इन कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राजेश धर्माणी के बजाए दूसरी प्रत्याशी का साथ दिया है। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से पार्टी कार्यालय में इसके पुख्ता सबूत भेजे गए हैं। 
Comments

Browse By Tags

himachal congress leader expelled rajesh dharmani

स्पॉटलाइट

न्यूड योगा: बिना कपड़े पहने योग करती हैं ये एक्ट्रेसेज, जानेंगे फायदे तो आप भी होंगे इंप्रेस

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Benefits Of Nude Yoga

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor

25 साल बाद इस हालत में पहुंचा आमिर खान का कोस्टार, बीवी ने खदेड़ा था घर से बाहर

  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
deepak tijori spotted at neeraj vora funeral look his shocking transformation

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने देखी अनुष्‍का की हनीमून फोटो, फिर तुरंत दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
actor ranvir singh likes anushka virat honeymoon photo

अनुष्‍का-विराट की हनीमून फोटो पर 1 घंटे में 9 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक, तेजी से हो रही वायरल

  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma first honeymoon photo viral on social media

जबर ख़बर

शीतकालीन सत्र: हिसार के सांसद दुष्यंत चौटाला का अनोखा अंदाज, ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद पहुंचे 
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Read

एयरपोर्ट पर बाल-बाल बचे कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ, पुलिसकर्मी ने तानी बंदूक

Madhya Pradesh: Police constable pointed gun at former union minister kamal nath 
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुसीबत में फंसे आजम खान, सरकारी पैसे से नियुक्त किया था निजी वकील

high court ordered MD of jal nigam to recover payment from azam khan
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

CM योगी की तस्वीर से सांकेतिक विवाह करने वाली महिला पर देशद्रोह का केस, 14 दिन जेल

woman who did marriage with yogi adityanath pic sent to jail.
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'मजेदार' अंग्रेजी से लालू ने कसा भाजपा पर तंज, लिखा- ना करना भूल, चटाना धूल

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election: lalu prasad yadav attacks BJP gujarat election 2017
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साहिबाबाद में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, शातिर शूटर गिरफ्तार

encounter between Police and criminal in Sahibabad vicious shooter arrest
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नसीमुद्दीन, राजभर और मेवालाल सहित 22 बसपा नेताओं के खिलाफ चार्जशीट तैयार, लगेगा पॉक्सो

chargesheet prepared against nasimuddin and other BSP leaders.
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!