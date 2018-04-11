शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   chief secretary vineet chaudhary appears in himachal high court

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर पेश हुए मुख्य सचिव, जताई नाराजगी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 07:43 PM IST
आईएएस विनीत चौधरी।
आईएएस विनीत चौधरी।
राज्य के सभी राष्ट्रीय और राज्य मार्गों के आसपास शौचालयों और अन्य मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध न करवाने के मामले में मुख्य सचिव और एचआरटीसी प्रबंधक बुधवार को व्यक्तिगत रूप से हाईकोर्ट में पेश हुए। कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश संजय करोल व न्यायाधीश संदीप शर्मा की खंडपीठ ने जनहित याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान उपरोक्त आदेश पारित किए।
कोर्ट ने अपने पिछले आदेशों में कहा था कि या तो महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय से सरकार तक कोर्ट के आदेश नहीं पहुंच रहे या संबंधित अधिकारी कोर्ट को हल्के में ले रहे हैं। कोर्ट ने सरकारी अधिकारियों के रवैये पर तीखी टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा था कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेशानुसार महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय से जारी निर्देशों को हल्के में लेना वास्तव में हाईकोर्ट को हल्के में लेना माना जाएगा।

दोषी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध मजबूरन कड़ी कार्रवाई करनी पड़ेगी। मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट को बताया गया था कि प्रदेश में हर वर्ष तकरीबन 2 करोड़ पर्यटक आते हैं।

इतने लोगों की मूलभूत जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए सड़कों के किनारे पर्याप्त शौचालय तक नहीं हैं। मजबूरन पर्यटकों व अन्य यात्रियों को खुले में शौच जाना पड़ता है। इससे स्थानीय जल स्रोतों और पर्यावरण को भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है। मामले पर सुनवाई 2 मई को होगी।
