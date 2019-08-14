शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक अनिल शर्मा को पार्टी से निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:20 PM IST
BJP expels former Himachal Pradesh Minister Anil Sharma from the party
- फोटो : ANI
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने पूर्व मंत्री और मंडी से विधायक अनिल शर्मा को पार्टी से निकाल दिया है। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतपाल सत्ती ने बताया कि अनिल शर्मा को पार्टी की सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। अब उनके परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य भाजपा का सदस्य नहीं है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार भाजपा को कुछ वीडियो फुटेज और दस्तावेज मिले हैं जिसमें लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान वह अपने बेटे आश्रय शर्मा के पक्ष में प्रचार करते नजर आ रहे हैं। अनिल शर्मा को पार्टी से निष्कासित करने के बाद अब वे विधानसभा में अन अटैच मेंबर की भूमिका में रहेंगे। वहीं अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि उन्हें निष्कासित करने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 
 


 
bjp expels mla anil sharma himachal bjp mandi mla anil sharma anil sharma expels from the party satpal satti
