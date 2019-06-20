शहर चुनें

थाना ढली में महिला ने दी छेड़खानी की शिकायत

थाना ढली में महिला ने दी छेड़खानी की शिकायत

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 11:08 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अध्यापक नेता के खिलाफ मेसेज
भेजने का आरोप, छानबीन शुरू
युवति ने ढली थाना को भेजी है शिकायत
शिक्षा मंत्री बोले-शिक्षक संलिप्त मिला तो होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। थाना ढली के तहत एक युवती ने एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ उसे फोन के माध्यम से मेसेज कर तंग करने की शिकायत दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि तंग करने वाला एक शिक्षक संघ का नेता है। आरोपी उसे बार-बार मेसेज कर तंग करता है। युवती द्वारा थाने में दी शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपों की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रवीर ठाकुर ने थाना ढली में युवती द्वारा शिकायत दिए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि आरोपों की छानबीन कर रहे हैं। वहीं शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि मीडिया के माध्यम से उन्हें ऐसी सूचना मिली है। यदि इसमें शिक्षक संलिप्त पाया जाता है, तो उसके खिलाफ विभागीय स्तर पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

