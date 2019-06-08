शहर चुनें

सर्कुलर रोड पर ही पार्क कर दी गाड़ियां

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 10:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टूरिस्टों की भारी आमद के बीच व्यवस्था
संभालाना प्रशासन के लिए बना चुनौती
वीकेंड पर हजारों की संख्या में शिमला पहुंचे सैलानी
पार्किंग पैक होने के बाद सर्कुलर रोड पर सड़क किनारे खड़ी कर दीं गाड़ियां
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। हिल्सक्वीन शिमला में समर टूरिस्ट सीजन के दौरान सैलानियों की भारी आमद के बीच व्यवस्था संभालाना प्रशासन के लिए चुनौती बन गया है। वीकेंड पर हजारों की संख्या में सैलानी शिमला पहुंचे हैं। शनिवार दोपहर बाद शहर की पार्किंग पैक होने के बाद सैलानियों ने अपनी गाड़ियां सर्कुलर रोड के किनारे ही खड़ी कर दीं जिससे ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।
शहर में सैलानियों की आमद बढ़ने से व्यवस्थाएं हांफ गई है। ट्रैफिक जाम के कारण सैलानियों को घंटों गाड़ियों में कैद रहना पड़ा। स्थानीय लोग भी ट्रैफिक जाम की वजह से परेशान हुए। वाहनों की कतार विक्ट्री टनल से टूटीकंडी क्रासिंग दूसरी ओर ताराहाल और लिफ्ट तक लग गईं। भारी संख्या में वाहनों की आमद के कारण पुलिस के जवानों को भी भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। देर शाम सर्कुलर रोड पर टूरिस्ट वाहन पार्क होने के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम में वाहन फंस गए।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

सेल्फी लेते समय सतलुज नदी में डूबा युवक, तलाश जारी

पुलिस थाना रामपुर के तहत आने वाले नोगली में एक युवक सेल्फी लेते समय सतलुज नदी में डूब गया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और प्रशासन का दल सतलुज नदी में डूबे लापता युवक की तलाश में जुट गया है।

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
युवक की कार हादसे में मौत
Shimla

युवक की कार हादसे में मौत

8 जून 2019

शिमला का हॉट डेसटिनेशन बना जाखू मंदिर
Shimla

शिमला का हॉट डेसटिनेशन बना जाखू मंदिर

8 जून 2019

second day of Central school national sports competition in dharamashala
Local Sports

केवी राष्ट्रीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता: तीन हजार मीटर दौड़ में इन खिलाड़ियों ने मारी बाजी

8 जून 2019

Majj Khan as a lieutenant in indian army ima dehradun passing out parade 2019
Shimla

रोशन किया नाम, पुलिस सब इंस्पेक्टर का बेटा बना लेफ्टिनेंट

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

हिमाचल: नदी में नहाते समय डूबने से एक सैलानी की मौत, हरियाणा से घूमने आए थे चार दोस्त

8 जून 2019

पुस्तक मेला
Shimla

पुस्तक मेला

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

विवाहिता ने मायके में फंदा लगाकर दे दी जान

8 जून 2019

दिव्यांगों ने देश भक्ति का दिया संदेश
Shimla

दिव्यांगों ने देश भक्ति का दिया संदेश

8 जून 2019

करंट लगने से एक की मौत
Shimla

करंट लगने से एक की मौत

8 जून 2019

