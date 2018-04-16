बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
MLC चुनाव: अपना दल (एस) के नेता आशीष पटेल और अशोक धवन ने किया नामांकन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 05:15 PM IST
विधान परिषद सदस्य चुनाव के नामांकन के आखिरी दिन सोमवार को भाजपा के 10 प्रत्याशियों और एक अपना दल(एस) के प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। अपना दल(एस) के प्रत्याशी आशीष पटेल पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हैं। मिर्ज़ापुर की सांसद एवं केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल के पति हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
