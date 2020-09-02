शहर चुनें
काशी में नम हवा के साथ बारिश से मौसम का मिजाज बदला, लोग हुए खुश, जानें कब तक रहेगा ऐसा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 09:21 AM IST
सामने घाट पर जलभराव और खराब रोड।
सामने घाट पर जलभराव और खराब रोड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी सहित पूर्वांचल के जिलों में पिछले कई दिनों से तेज धूप और उमस के बाद बुधवार की सुबह से नम हवा के साथ बारिश से मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। रुक-रूक कर हो रही बारिश से लोगों ने उमस से राहत महसूस की है, साथ ही मौसम भी खुशनुमा हो गया है।
varanasi weather update today varanasi weather varanasi weather today वाराणसी मौसम

