शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   varanasi weather today 5 february tempreature rain winter

पूर्वांचल में बरसेंगे मेघ, जानें आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 02:21 PM IST
कल से बारिश की संभावना।
1 of 5
कल से बारिश की संभावना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पूर्वांचल में बादलों की आवाजाही लगातार जारी है। कभी बादल तो कभी धूप देखने को मिल रही है। इस तरह मौसम में बदलाव देखने को मिल रहा है। बादलों की आवाजाही लगातार ठंड का अहसास करा रही है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार पूर्वांचल में कल से बारिश की संभावना है। अगली स्लाइड देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
varanasi weather today varanasi weather varanasi temperature वाराणसी न्यूज़ वाराणसी तापमान वाराणसी का तापमान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Truth behind the murder of Ranjeet Bachchan.
Lucknow

11 सेकेंड के सीसीटीवी फुटेज से रणजीत बच्चन के हत्यारों पर पहुंची पुलिस, अवैध संबंध बने हत्या की वजह, तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2020

देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
'युवा तरंग' में हरियाणावी नृत्य प्रस्तुति देती छात्रा
Chandigarh

शहीद ऊधम सिंह गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज में 'युवा तरंग', विद्यार्थियों ने हुनर दिखाकर जीता दिल, देखें तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे सूरमा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का दंगल: सनी से लेकर खली तक, सूरमाओं ने लगाया पूरा दम

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो: नदी की रेलिंग पार कर कमांडो भीड़ के बीच घुसे, घुसपैठिये को चुपके से दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: Jeweller Shoot His Wife and son and commits suicide due to depression in rudrapur
Dehradun

कर्ज से इतना परेशान हुआ कि पत्नी और बेटे को मार दी गोली, फिर खुद भी कर ली आत्महत्या, तस्वीरें...

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पूर्वांचार्य संगीत समारोह में मौजूद कला साधक।
Varanasi

बीएचयू: पूर्वांचार्य संगीत समारोह में कला साधकों ने गायन और वादन से दी भावांजलि

6 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की बचपन की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कॉलेज में ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, हिंदुत्व के लगाव में घर छोड़ा, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस कन्नन गोपीनाथन व संदीप पांडेय
Lucknow

CAA: समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस अफसर गोपीनाथन, बोले- संविधान का हनन है नागरिकता संशोधन कानून

6 फरवरी 2020

प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिसने खदेड़ा।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: सरकारी संपत्ति का नुकसार करने वालों पर कसा शिकंजा, तीन पर 25-25 हजार का इनाम घोषित

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
जफरयाब जीलानी, डॉ कल्बे सादिक, मौलाना खालिद
Lucknow

मस्जिद के लिए जमीन लेने पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड 24 को करेगा फैसला, धर्मगुरुओं ने कही ये बातें

6 फरवरी 2020

Harish rawat Support E Rickshaw drivers begging during protest in dehradun
Dehradun

देहरादून: ई रिक्शा संचालकों ने मांगी भीख, समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत, तस्वीरें...

6 फरवरी 2020

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
Agra

हत्यारोपी 'बिगड़ैल रईसजादा' पर कसा पुलिस ने सबूतों का शिकंजा, पूरी हुई पिस्टल की जांच

6 फरवरी 2020

Driver saved many life in Gorakhpur after miscreants Stones pelted on roadways bus
Gorakhpur

यूपी: जनरथ बस पर बदमाशों का धावा, लूटने को बरसाईं ईंटें, ड्राइवर ने बचा लीं बहुत जिंदगियां

6 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनगर मुठभेड़
Jammu

लेडी सिंघमः आतंकियों पर टूट पड़ीं संतो देवी, दो को किया ढेर, तीसरे को जिंदा दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

(फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेट्रो को लेकर CM योगी के दो बड़े ऐलान, देखें क्या होगा रूट, कहां-कहां बनेंगे स्टेशन?

6 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

6 फरवरी 2020

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

6 फरवरी 2020

पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशियों ने मांगी भारतीय नागरिकता
Gorakhpur

100 रुपये में भारतीय बन जाते थे ये पाकिस्तानी-बांग्लादेशी, कानून पास होते ही मांगी नागरिकता

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत, हादसे का मंजर देख हर कोई सिहर उठा, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

ट्रैफिक चालान से बचना है तो ये तरीका अपनाएं, न लाइसेंस चाहिए न आरसी...टेंशन फ्री होगी ड्राइविंग

6 फरवरी 2020

घटना होते ही मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सड़क हादसे में चार युवकों की हुई थी मौत, गांव में ही जलेगी चिता, विदेश से आएंगे सबके पिता

6 फरवरी 2020

कल से बारिश की संभावना।
कल से बारिश की संभावना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संसद में पीएम मोदी ने अधीर रंजन चौधरी को दिया जवाब, कांग्रेस पर कुछ ऐसे कसा तंज

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा का जवाब देते हुए लोकसभा में कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी पर निशाना साधा। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी जी आपके लिए ट्रेलर हो सकते हैं, हमारे लिये गांधीजी जिंदगी हैं।

6 फरवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी 1:41

मोदी सरकार ने दिया राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए पहला दान, ट्रस्ट को मिला एक रुपये नकद

6 फरवरी 2020

आरबीआई 3:33

RBI का बड़ा फैसला, जिसका आप पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

6 फरवरी 2020

मोदी 1:48

राहुल गांधी के डंडे वाले बयान पर पीएम मोदी का तंज, 'मैं पीठ मजबूत करूंगा'

6 फरवरी 2020

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट 3:03

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए केन्द्र सरकार और ट्रस्ट के बीच करार,ये होंगे राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अधिकार

6 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited