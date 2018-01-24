बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी दिवस पर दत्ता सिस्टर्स को काशी गौरव सम्मान, बहादुर बेटियों पर सभी को नाज
यूपी दिवस पर दत्ता सिस्टर्स को काशी गौरव सम्मान, बहादुर बेटियों पर सभी को नाज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 08:35 PM IST
वाराणसी में यूपी दिवस पर बुधवार को दत्ता सिस्टर्स को जनप्रतिनिधियों ने काशी गौरव सम्मान से सम्मानित किया। अफसरों और जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि बहादुर बेटियों पर सभी को नाज है। अन्य लोगों को भी इन बहनों से सीख लेनी चाहिए। तीनों बहनें अपनी मां के साथ सांस्कृतिक संकुल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में पहुंची थीं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
