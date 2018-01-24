बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बनारस के मल्टीप्लेक्स में कल रिलीज होगी ‘पद्मावत', गड़बड़ी करने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे
टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 05:31 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत 25 जनवरी को बनारस में चार अलग-अलग मल्टीप्लेक्स में एक साथ रिलीज होगी। वाराणसी के एसएसपी राम कृष्ण भारद्वाज ने कहा है कि ‘पद्मावत' के संबंध में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का पूरी तरह से अनुपालन किया जाएगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
