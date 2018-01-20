बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमित शाह के आगमन से पूर्व कार्यक्रम स्थल पर जुटे कांग्रेसी, बवाल की आशंका में भारी फोर्स तैनात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
‘युवा उद्घोष’ कार्यक्रम के लिए अमित शाह के वाराणसी आगमन से पूर्व कांग्रेस और कांग्रेस सेवादल के दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता कार्यक्रम स्थल काशी विद्यापीठ पर जुट गए हैं। अंदर घुसने का प्रयास कर रहे है, जमकर नारेबाजी करे रहे हैं। बवाल की आशंका में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62e3184f1c1b72268b56a1","slug":"varanasi-congress-do-start-protest-against-amit-shah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.