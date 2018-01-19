बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए कौन बना मिस्टर काशी और किसके सिर सजा मिस काशी का ताज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 06:07 PM IST
बनारस की संस्कृति, बनारस का लहंगा और बनारसी साड़ी को समेटे प्रतिभागियों ने मंच पर अपने जलवे दिखाए। फैशन शो के चार राउंड से गुजरने के बाद मिस स्टार ऑफ काशी और मिस्टर स्टार ऑफ काशी चुन लिया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
