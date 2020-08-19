शहर चुनें
उस्ताद बिस्मिल्लाह खां ने इस कमरे के लिए ठुकराई थी अमरीकी नागरिकता, राष्ट्रपति ने दिया प्रस्ताव, आज वहां चला हथौड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 10:38 AM IST
शहनाई के उस्ताद भारतरत्न बिस्मिल्लाह खां की स्मृतियों पर अब संकट खड़ा हो गया है। भारतरत्न बिस्मिल्लाह खां जिस कमरे में रियाज किया करते थे, उसे कॉमर्शियल बिल्डिंग बनाने के लिए तोड़ा जा रहा है। अगली स्लाइड में देखें तस्वीरें...
