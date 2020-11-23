शहर चुनें
वाराणसी में लगा भीषण जाम, घंटों थमे रहे वाहनों के पहिए, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 07:04 PM IST
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगा भीषण जाम ।
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगा भीषण जाम । - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वाराणसी में सोमवार शाम भीषण जाम लग गया। जाम में फंसे लोग घंटो कराहते रहे। शाम करीब चार बजे से लगे जाम में घंटेभर तक वाहनोें के पहिए थमे रहे। सबसे अधिक जाम कैंट स्टेशन से अंधरापुल और अंधरापुल से नदेसर क्षेत्र में रहा। 
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगा भीषण जाम ।
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगा भीषण जाम । - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगी वाहनों की कतार।
अंधरापुल से नदेसर मार्ग पर लगी वाहनों की कतार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अंधरापुल के नीचे पर लगा जाम ।
अंधरापुल के नीचे पर लगा जाम । - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अंधरापुल से चौकाघाट चौराहे के बीच लगा जाम ।
अंधरापुल से चौकाघाट चौराहे के बीच लगा जाम । - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चौकाघाट फ्लाईओवर के अप्रोच मार्ग पर पुल के ऊपर तक लगा जाम ।
चौकाघाट फ्लाईओवर के अप्रोच मार्ग पर पुल के ऊपर तक लगा जाम । - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
