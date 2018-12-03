बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c050c44bdec2241a322fea8","slug":"these-are-rememberable-moment-of-paryavaran-kumbh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरेंः बनारस में आयोजित पर्यावरण कुंभ को इन खास बातों के लिए रखा जाएगा याद
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 04:28 PM IST
वाराणसी के महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ में आयोजित दो दिवसीय पर्यावरण कुंभ का समापन हो गया। इस वैचारिक कुंभ के उद्घाटन या समापन सत्र में भले ही मुख्यमंत्री न पहुंचे हों लेकिन दोनों दिन यहां भीड़ उमड़ी। राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की योजना के मुताबिक पांच वैचारिक कुंभों की योजना के तहत काशी में आयोजित पर्यावरण कुंभ में ऐसी कई सारी चीजें हुईं जिसे याद रखा जाएगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
